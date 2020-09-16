TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 1

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with now a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

In his first game with his new team, Diggs didn’t disappoint. The former Minnesota Viking finished Buffalo’s 27-17 Week 1 victory over the New York Jets with a team-high 86 receiving yards. He hauled in eight of his nine targets, which were second to fellow Bills wideout John Brown (10 targets). He’ll look to build upon that performance against the Miami Dolphins in Week 2.

Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)

Also making his debut with a new team, Jefferson finished the 10-point win against the New York Jets with one tackle. He figures to be a regular part of Buffalo’s defensive tackle rotation this season.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings)

Ngakoue was another former Terp playing in his first game with a new team on Sunday. The prolific pass-rusher got his career with the Vikings started by recording one of his team’s two quarterback hits on Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers. Minnesota lost the game 43-34.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Playing against Ngakoue, Savage got his second year in the league off to a solid start with five tackles for the Packers. However, he did show that he is still a young defensive back that has room for improvement when he got beat over the top by Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen for a 37-yard touchdown. Starting at safety for what seems to be a quality defense, Savage is poised for a nice sophomore season.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

As Carolina’s top receiving threat and one of the league’s best young pass-catching talents, Moore unsurprisingly led the Panthers with 9 targets. However, he didn’t have the most efficient opening week, hauling in just four catches for 54 yards. He was surpassed by newcomer Robby Anderson in both receptions and receiving yards. Anderson also scored Carolina’s lone receiving touchdown. This can likely be chalked up to how the Panthers wideouts matched up against the Las Vegas secondary. Moore should continue to be Carolina’s top receiver moving forward.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter played the most special teams snaps of any Carolina Panthers player in Week 1. However, he did not record any stats on Sunday.

JC Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

It won’t come as big of a surprise to Terps fans, but JC Jackson is quickly becoming recognized across the league as one of the best budding young defensive backs in the NFL. Not only did Jackson record a game-sealing interception in a hard-fought win over the Miami Dolphins in Week 1, but he also finished the week as Pro Football Focus’s third-highest graded cornerback (81.5) across the whole league. Jackson also recorded two tackles and two pass deflections.