TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 11

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Moore did a little bit of everything in Carolina’s 20-0 shutout victory over the visiting Detroit Lions. Leading all Panthers wideouts with 11 targets, Moore caught seven passes for a team-high 127 yards, including this 52-yarder from backup quarterback PJ Walker, who was filling in for an injured Teddy Bridgewater.

Carolina got creative with Moore on Sunday. The former first-round pick had a carry out of the backfield that went for 21 yards and also attempted a pass, which fell incomplete. Through 11 weeks, Moore now has 46 receptions, 863 yards, and four touchdowns. He’s currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards and tied for second in reception average (18.8 yards per reception).

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter continues to make the most of his newfound playing time. The third-year linebacker recorded a season-high 5 tackles for the Panthers in their shutout Week 11 win. Carter is up to 17 tackles this season.

J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots)

Jackson’s impressive interception streak didn’t continue in Week 11, and it wasn’t the best performance by New England’s secondary as a whole. Houston Texans quarterback DeShaun Watson shredded the Patriots defense for 344 passing yards and two touchdowns. Jackson finished the game with just one tackle and did not get the best of his matchup with Houston’s wideouts. He’ll look to bounce back next week in what has been a breakout season for the third-year corner.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart picked up a season-high four tackles in Sunday’s 27-20 loss to the Houston Texans. He’s up to 23 tackles this season and is a key cog on New England’s defensive line.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Baltimore Ravens)

In what was a disappointing 30-24 home loss in overtime to the Tennessee Titans, Ngakoue had himself his best game since joining Baltimore’s defensive line. Ngakoue recorded two tackles and a sack. He also forced his third fumble of the season. Ngakoue can be a key piece down the stretch for a Baltimore defense that is in desperate need of defensive line help because of various injuries.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage was flying all over the field in what was a thrilling 34-31 game between his Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts. Unfortunately for Savage, his team came out on the losing end of the matchup, but the second-year safety did have himself a nice game. Savage finished with six tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss, and a pass defended. He also recovered a Mo Alie-Cox fumble that helped Green Bay keep pace in an exciting game. Savage is up to 43 tackles this season.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

After Jets rookie running back La’Mical Perine left the game with a minor injury, it opened up more opportunities in the game for Johnson, who saw all his work in the passing game. Johnson finished the game with four receptions for 17 yards as New York tried to fight its way back in a 34-28 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Back from an illness that held him out of Pittsburgh’s Week 10 game, McFarland saw three carries in a 27-3 Week 11 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. He wasn’t able to do much with his limited touches, only recording 3 yards on the ground. The rookie has been the clear third in Pittsburgh’s backfield pecking order behind starter James Conner and Benny Snell Jr. But he is also losing some touches these days to Ray-Ray McCloud because of McCloud’s involvement in the passing game.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Playing in his second straight game for Pittsburgh, Davis recorded a solo tackle in Sunday’s 24-point road victory. Davis will look to enter the box score for the third straight week when the Steelers take on the Baltimore Ravens on Thanksgiving.

Antoine Brooks Jr. (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Brooks made his NFL regular season debut last week when Steelers rookie guard Kevin Dotson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of a matchup with the Bengals, which led to Brooks being activated from the practice squad. Brooks returned to the practice squad ahead of Week 11 and did not play against the Jaguars. Fellow former Terp, Trey Edmunds is also on Pittsburgh’s roster but was inactive for Week 11.

**Chicago Bears linebacker Josh Woods as well as Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson were all on their Bye Week in Week 11.