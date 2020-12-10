TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 13

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 13: Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

Ty Johnson (No. 25) rushed for a career-high 104 yards and his first career touchdown versus the Raiders. (USA TODAY Sports)

Johnson had the breakout game of his young NFL career in Week 13 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite his team’s disappointing loss, it was a great day for Johnson, who finished with a career-high 104 rushing yards and the first touchdown as a pro. The second-year runner’s 22 carries were also a career-high for Johnson, who now appears to be the lead dog in New York’s backfield. Always a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, Johnson added two receptions for 13 yards to his totals. Johnson showed glimpses of his talent last year as a rookie with the Lions and now he’s making a name for himself in the Big Apple. He’s a versatile and savvy player who can absolutely carve out a role for himself in the NFL for years to come.

Ty Johnson punches it in to give the Jets (+300 ML) a 28-24 lead



pic.twitter.com/RIQmAt2dbS — Bet The Pigskin (@betthepigskin) December 6, 2020

Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills) Coming up big for his team on Monday Night Football, Diggs posted 10 receptions for 92 yards in a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Diggs is currently fifth in the NFL in receiving yards (1,037) and tied for first with Keenan Allen of the Chargers for the most receptions in the league (90). The Bills sit atop the AFC East and they have Diggs to thank for much of that. Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills) Playing 44% of Buffalo’s snaps on Monday night, Jefferson added one tackle to this season total, which now sits at 19. He played a large part in helping the Bills hold a potent San Francisco running attack to just 86 yards on the ground. Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers) McFarland led the Steelers in rushing yards in Pittsburgh’s 23-17 Monday evening loss to the Washington Football Team. But that didn’t amount to much, as the rookie’s four carries only amounted to a team-high 15 rushing yards. McFarland played just 15% of the snaps and was targeted in the passing game once but failed to haul in the reception. It’s nice to see him close the gap between Benny Snell Jr. a little bit, but McFarland still has some room to grow. Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers) Davis played solely on special teams in Pittsburgh’s six-point loss to Washington on Monday, but the D.C. native did record a tackle against his hometown team. It was Davis’s fourth straight game being active for the Steelers. J.C. Jackson (CB - New England Patriots) We’ve pretty much come to expect an interception from Jackson almost every week now and he didn’t disappoint in Week 13 by adding one to his total. His seven picks are second in the league only to Miami’s Xavien Howard who has eight. Jackson’s playmaking ability has vaulted him into the conversation of best young defensive backs in the NFL and he looks like he’ll be a cornerstone of Bill Bellicheck’s defense for years to come. Jackson also had three tackles in New England’s 45-0 blowout win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

7 interceptions on the year for JC Jackson! #GoPats pic.twitter.com/bU7loepthb — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) December 6, 2020