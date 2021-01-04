TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 17

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

Falling just one interception short of the league lead, Jackson had an unbelievable breakout year for the Patriots and is undeniably one of the biggest Pro Bowl snubs of the season. Jackson finished with nine interceptions in 2020, picking off his ninth pass in a 28-14 Week 17 win over the New York Jets. Jackson also added four tackles to his stat line on Sunday.

Also receiving some extra rest in Week 17 as the Bills prepare for the playoffs, Jefferson played just 22% of Buffalo’s defensive snaps on Sunday and did not register any stats to put him in the box score. Jefferson enjoyed a great regular season in Buffalo as a key cog on the Bills’ defensive line. He has three sacks entering the playoffs.

Even playing only about a half of football because Buffalo opted to rest most starters after halftime while ahead big in the game and with playoffs looming, Diggs continued to impress in Week 17. He finished with seven receptions for 76 yards in a 56-26 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday to help the Bills clinch the second seed in the AFC Playoffs. Diggs finished the regular season with a league-leading 127 receptions and 1,535 receiving yards. It is the first time in Buffalo’s history that a Bills wide receiver has led the league in both of those receiving categories. Diggs also added eight receiving touchdowns to his totals this season.

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart played 33% of the defensive snaps in New England’s 14-point Week 17 win, but he did not record any stats that put him in the game’s box score.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

With rookie La’Michal Perine hitting the COVID-19 Reserve list and Frank Gore out with an injury. Johnson was left with a feature role in New York’s backfield for the season finale. Johnson was signed by the Jets off of the Lions’ practice squad earlier this season and he has carved himself out a nice role in New York. Johnson’s presumed “feature role” turned into more of a 50/50 carry split with Josh Adams, but Johnson did play 58% of the snaps to Adams’ 38%. Both backs had 11 carries and Johnson finished with 45 rushing yards while Adams had 47 and a touchdown. Johnson’s versatility also helped earn him two receptions for 23 yards against the Patriots.

D.J. Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

While the Panthers won’t be playing in the postseason, Moore finished off his regular season in a big way. The third-year wideout caught five passes for 101 yards in a 33-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 17. While the scoreboard probably did not leave Moore happy, he should be proud of this performance against one of the better secondaries in the league. Moore finished the season with 66 receptions for 1,193 yards and four touchdowns. The yardage is a new career-high and Moore’s touchdowns match his scoring output from a year ago.

Jermain Carter Jr. (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter finished the year strong with eight tackles and a pass defended in the blowout loss to the Saints. Carter played 66% of the offensive snaps on Sunday, which was his highest since Week 14. He saw his role on Carolina’s defense grow immensely this season and finished with a career-high 46 total tackles.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Savage flew all over the field on Sunday as the Packers clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC Playoffs with a 35-16 win over the Chicago Bears. The second-year safety finished with 10 tackles, bringing his regular season total to 75 — a 20-tackle jump from year one to year two. Savage doubled his interceptions number from a year ago also, finishing the regular season with four. Savage also had the first sack and fumble recovery of his career this season. He will get some much-deserved rest this weekend as the Packers heal up and await their Round 2 opponent.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods finished Week 17 with a season-high four tackles in a 35-16 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Woods has 14 total tackles this season and will get to play in the playoffs with Chicago.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

In a game where Pittsburgh sat many of its starters on both sides of the ball to rest up for the playoffs, McFarland received five carries in a Week 17 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He turned those five carries into 17 yards. Both the carries and yards were second among Pittsburgh running backs, as starter James Conner still shouldered most of the load in the backfield. McFarland will still have a chance to make some plays with Pittsburgh in the playoffs, but so far his rookie season has only yielded 33 carries for 113 yards as well as six receptions for 54 yards.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Davis took advantage of the added opportunity he received on Sunday thanks to the Steelers’ starters being rested. He finished the game with a season-high six tackles and recorded his first pass defended of the season. He played 69% of Pittsburgh’s snaps on Sunday as starting safety Marcus Allen received a bit of a breather.

Keandre Jones (LB - Cincinnati Bengals)

Jones did not enter the box score in Cincinnati’s Week 17 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Baltimore Ravens)

Ngakoue was inactive for Baltimore’s 38-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals because of a thigh injury. The win put the prolific pass rusher and the Ravens in the playoffs.