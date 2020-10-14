TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 5

Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 5
Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.
Here’s a look at their performances in Week 5:
Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)
At this point, there’s no questioning whether or not the Bills made a good move by trading for Stefon Diggs this past offseason. Diggs is second in the NFL in receiving yards (509) after hauling in 10 receptions for 106 yards in Tuesday night’s 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Diggs is also ranked fourth in the league in receptions (36) and fifth in the league in first downs (22). Despite Buffalo picking up their first loss in Week 5, Diggs is showing no signs of slowing down.
Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills)
Jefferson had a relatively busy night on Tuesday, recording three tackles and a quarterback hit. He was, however, called for a costly roughing the passer penalty in the second half that helped Tennessee extend a drive and maintain its lead.
DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)
After a relatively slow start to a season in which Moore entered with high expectations, the third-year wide receiver got right in Week 5 against a porous Atlanta Falcons defense. Moore caught four of his five targets for 93 yards and a touchdown, including a 57-yarder that he took to the house.
ʀᴜɴ, ᴅᴊ, ʀᴜɴ pic.twitter.com/f7y9ZRjKwY— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 13, 2020
Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)
Carter played 21 of his 22 total snaps in Week 5 on special teams. However, he did not enter the box score in Carolina’s 23-16 division win over the Falcons.
Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Minnesota Vikings)
Potential MVP Russell Wilson is not an easy quarterback to contain or get to for a sack, but Ngakoue found a way to keep his sack streak going on Sunday. Despite the Vikings losing the game to Seattle 27-26, Ngakoue had himself a solid game, picking up a tackle, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. Ngakoue now has at least one sack in four straight games and five total on the season.
Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)
McFarland played five snaps in Sunday’s 38-29 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. The rookie runner turned three carries into 6 yards and he has begun to carve out a role in Pittsburgh’s backfield over the last two weeks.
Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)
Davis’ role in his second stint with Pittsburgh is that of a special teamer right now. He played seven special team snaps in Sunday’s nine-point win. Davis did not enter the box score in Week 5.
Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)
Woods played 19 special teams snaps on Thursday Night Football against the Tampa Bay Bucs. But the linebacker did not record any stats in the Bears’ thrilling 20-19 victory in primetime.
Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)
Johnson was inactive for New York’s Week 5 game against the Arizona Cardinals.
**Due to positive COVID-19 tests, the Week 5 game between the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos was moved to later in the season and both teams took their bye week in Week 5, giving former Terps J.C. Jackson and Byron Cowart some rest. Darnell Savage and the Green Bay Packers were also on a bye in Week 5. It was Green Bay’s planned bye week.