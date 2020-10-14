TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 5

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall. Here’s a look at their performances in Week 5: Stefon Diggs (WR - Buffalo Bills)

Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs (No. 14) is currently second in the league in receiving yards. (USA TODAY Sports)

At this point, there’s no questioning whether or not the Bills made a good move by trading for Stefon Diggs this past offseason. Diggs is second in the NFL in receiving yards (509) after hauling in 10 receptions for 106 yards in Tuesday night’s 42-16 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Diggs is also ranked fourth in the league in receptions (36) and fifth in the league in first downs (22). Despite Buffalo picking up their first loss in Week 5, Diggs is showing no signs of slowing down. Quinton Jefferson (DT - Buffalo Bills) Jefferson had a relatively busy night on Tuesday, recording three tackles and a quarterback hit. He was, however, called for a costly roughing the passer penalty in the second half that helped Tennessee extend a drive and maintain its lead. DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers) After a relatively slow start to a season in which Moore entered with high expectations, the third-year wide receiver got right in Week 5 against a porous Atlanta Falcons defense. Moore caught four of his five targets for 93 yards and a touchdown, including a 57-yarder that he took to the house.