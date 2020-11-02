TerrapinSportsReport - Terps in the Pros 2020: Week 8

Maryland is sporting a strong contingency in the NFL these days with around a dozen players on active rosters. TSR will be tracking the success of Terps in the pros this fall.

If there was a Pro Bowl this season, Jackson would probably be on pace to be playing in it. In what has been a breakout season for the third-year cornerback, Jackson recorded his league-leading fourth interception of the year on Sunday, which he returned for 25 yards. He added the pick to his five tackles and one pass defended.

Jefferson picked up his second sack on the season and first in almost a month in Buffalo’s three-point win over its AFC East foe. Jefferson’s stat line was ones across the board — one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

After back-to-back games with under 50 receiving yards, Diggs got back on track in a 24-21 Week 8 win over the New England Patriots. Getting the better of his matchup with reigning Defensive Player of the Year, Stephon Gilmore, Diggs hauled in six of his nine targets for 92 yards on Sunday. Diggs now has 695 receiving yards this season, which ranks second in the NFL. His 54 receptions is tied for third in the league.

J.C. Jackson is going the other way! Pick! @Patriots 📺: #NEvsBUF on CBS 📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/J6oAb5WnGm pic.twitter.com/DMyK2YeYDq

Byron Cowart (DT - New England Patriots)

Cowart has played well since returning from the reserve COVID-19 list a few weeks ago. He recorded four tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit in New England’s three-point loss to the Bills.

DJ Moore (WR - Carolina Panthers)

Moore and the Carolina Panthers got their Week 8 started on Thursday Night Football and things didn’t go so well for either party. Carolina lost to its NFC South rival the Atlanta Falcons, 25-17, and Moore didn’t record a reception until the Panthers’ final drive of the game.

Moore finished Week 8 with two receptions for 55 yards and ranks in the top 10 in the league in receiving yards with 622 total. Moore is also third in the NFL with an average of 18.8 yard per reception thanks to his propensity for big plays.

Jermaine Carter (LB - Carolina Panthers)

Carter played four snaps on defense and 14 snaps on special teams for the Panthers in their Thursday night loss to the Falcons. However, he did not record any stats.

Darnell Savage (S - Green Bay Packers)

Despite being limited in practice throughout the week with a quadricep injury that kept him out of Week 7, Savage beat his questionable tag in Week 8 and played in Green Bay’s 28-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Savage picked up four tackles in the six-point loss.

Anthony McFarland (RB - Pittsburgh Steelers)

McFarland was the only other Steelers running back besides starter James Conner to receive a carry in Pittsburgh’s 28-24 Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens. He received one carry and picked up just 1 yard. McFarland’s carry came on the only snap he played in what was a pivotal game for the AFC North title and AFC Playoff standings.

Sean Davis (S - Pittsburgh Steelers)

Davis’ role this season has not grown outside of special teams for the AFC-leading Steelers. It will be hard for him to see the field this season playing a reserve defensive back role in the league’s top defense. Davis did not enter the box score in Pittsburgh’s win over Baltimore on Sunday.

Yannick Ngakoue (DE - Baltimore Ravens)

Playing his first game since being traded midseason from the Minnesota Vikings to the Baltimore Ravens, Ngakoue played a somewhat surprisingly high 34 defensive snaps, but he only recorded one tackle. His role will certainly grow moving forward with his new Super Bowl-contending team.

Ty Johnson (RB - New York Jets)

Johnson has established himself as third in line for carries in the Jets backfield. Playing behind NFL veteran Frank Gore and rookie La’Michal Perine, Johnson carried the ball three times for 15 yards in Sunday’s 35-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Josh Woods (LB - Chicago Bears)

Woods makes his paycheck on special teams for the Chicago Bears, but he also earned it making a tackle on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints. In what was a hard-fought game by both teams, Chicago fell to New Orleans in overtime 26-23.