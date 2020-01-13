“We just have to be tougher, find ways to win even when we’re not making shots and just continue to guard. I feel like our defense is our best offense. So we just have to continue to guard even if we’re not scoring. We just have to continue to compete.”

“You go into an environment and you’re a group of 25 people against 18,000 different people; it’s tough,” Terps’ junior guard Darryl Morsell said. “But that’s been our focus ever since we got back from Iowa, just being mentally tough and physically tough. I think we’ve gotten tougher in the last couple of days and I think we have a good game plan going out to Wisconsin.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 17 Maryland (13-3, 3-2 Big Ten) will look to bounce back from a double-digit road loss in its last outing against Iowa and win its first true road game of the season Jan. 14 when the Terps travel to Madison to take on a Wisconsin (10-6, 3-2) team that is starting to play some of its best ball of the year and riding high from a victory at then-No. 20 Penn State over the weekend.

With a relatively quick turnaround after a game in Iowa City on Saturday, the Terps have only had so much time to right the wrongs from the loss to the Hawkeyes. But Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon believes the changes his team needs are more mental than they are physical or schematic, and he said after practice Jan. 13 that he has seen players such as Eric Ayala, who’s coming off of an 0-for-6 shooting performance, buy in at practice leading up to the trip to Madison.

“Everybody’s buying in,” Ayala said. “We all know we have to get a win on the road. It’s important for us to stamp our team and emphasize the road wins. It’s important for us and we’re all buying into it.”

Turgeon is looking to his seasoned sophomores like Ayala, Aaron Wiggins, and Jalen ‘Stix’ Smith, who won five Big Ten road games last year as freshmen, as well as Morsell, who has seven conference road wins under his belt, and senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr., who has been a part of 14 road victories within league play since he arrived in College Park, for leadership entering Kohl Center on Tuesday night.

“We have a track record of winning on the road,” Turgeon said. “A lot of guys on that court have won a lot of road games in our league. We just haven’t figured it out this year. Hopefully we’ll figure it out soon. I expected us to be a good road team this year. I really did. I thought the young guys that were freshmen last year were really comfortable on the road. I know guys don’t want to hear it, but we’re not an old team by any stretch but we’re an experienced team. So we have to play better. So you just keep plugging. We have to play Maryland basketball. We didn’t do that [against Iowa].”

Turgeon referred to Wisconsin as a tough, older, physical team that can beat you in a lot of ways. One of those ways is Badgers leading scorer Nate Reuvers, who’s averaging 13.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game this season. The 6-foot-11 forward had a big second half in College Park on his way to 18 points last season, but he followed that up with a scoreless performance when the Terps came to Madison later in the year.

Reuvers looks like a much-improved player this season, but Turgeon knows he’s not the only threat Wisconsin poses and that the Badgers are no strangers to winning on the road after three consecutive wins away from home at Tennessee, Ohio State, and Penn State.

“[Reuvers] is a tough guard at the five,” Turgeon said. “He has more of a low post game this year. He’s really defending. They’re a good team. They’re old and they’re starting to play like they’re older. That’s why they’ve won two road games because they have old guys and it’s an art to get to that point. But [Reuvers] is good. He’s a good player. They have a lot of really good players. They have seven or eight guys that are really good basketball players.”

Wisconsin’s biggest strength is in its depth. The Badgers have eight players playing at least 15 minutes per game and seven that are averaging at least 7.7 points per game. That list includes junior forward Micah Potter, who recently returned from injury and is coming off of a 24-point performance against the Nittany Lions, as well as sophomore guard Kobe King (10.9 PPG) and junior guard D’Mitrik Trice (9.4 PPG). Not to mention junior guard Brad Davidson, who netted 21 points against Maryland in Madison last season — the most he has ever scored against a Big Ten opponent.

To thwart Wisconsin’s spread out attack, the Terps know they must get back to playing team defense on Tuesday night like they were prior to the debacle at Iowa.

“They have some guys that can shoot one through five. They have great depth. They have guys that can come off the bench and really score for them,” Morsell said. “We’re just trying to make it tough for them. We know they’re going to make some shots because they’re on their home court, but we’ll have to weather the storm and just make every shot they take tough. On the road, the home team is probably going to make a run — probably one in the first have and one in the second half. But we can’t let the snowball effect, we can’t let it continue to go downhill. As an older guy, I kind of take responsibility for it happening at Iowa, but I feel like we’re tougher and we’ll go to Wisconsin and play smarter.”

Maryland and Wisconsin are scheduled to tip-off in Madison at 9 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN.