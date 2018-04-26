Maryland received their fifth commitment for the 2018 class on Thursday in Indiana wing Trace Ramsey .

Ramsey chose the Terps over offers from Austin Peay, IUPUI, Loyola Chicago, Siena, Toledo and Western Michigan.

Things moved quickly between Maryland and Ramsey, who received his first high major offer from the Terps on April 20. He began an official visit to Maryland on April 24 and committed just two days later.

Ramsey prepped this past season at Bosco Institute in Indiana after starring at Valparasio (Ind.) high school, where he averaged 14.7 points per game as a senior.

With the addition of Ramsey, the Terps currently have one open scholarship available for the upcoming season.