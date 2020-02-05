Maryland landed their second commitment from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances in less than a week when 2021 tight end Joe Bearns announced his pledge via Twitter Jan. 5.

The 6-foot-2, 245-pounder wasted little time committing to Maryland, having picked up a Terps offer during a visit to the College Park campus on Feb. 1. Bearns was also on Maryland's campus a day earlier with St. Frances teammates.

Bearns lined up at fullback as well as tight end last season for the Panthers and has the makings of a blocking H-Back at the next level. With the Terps not landing a tight end during the 2020 cycle, landing several in 2021 is a priority for Maryland.

Bearns becomes the eighth commit in the 2021 class for Maryland and joins three-star St. Frances teammate ZionAngelo Shockley, who committed Feb. 1. All eight of Maryland's commits hail from the DMV.