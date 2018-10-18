Dockery, ranked No. 149 in the most recent 2020 Rivals150, took his first official visit last weekend to Maryland for the school's homecoming. He chose the Terps over offers from Cincinnati and Seton Hall, as well as interest from schools like Georgetown, Oklahoma State and more.

The 6-foot guard is an excellent jump shooter and can fill it up from beyond the arc. He also has excellent vision and ball handling skills, with the ability to play either on or off the ball.

Dockery follows in the footsteps of former Terps guard Melo Trimble, who also played for the same DC Premier AAU program and finished his high school career playing for Joe Wooten at Bishop O'Connell.

Dockery is Maryland's first commitment for the Class of 2020 and another recruiting win for assistant Kevin Broadus, who also landed 2019 DC Premier products Makhi and Makhel Mitchell. Broadus is also the lead recruiter for 2019 wing forward Donta Scott, who has the Terps among his finalists and will announce his college commitment Oct. 24.