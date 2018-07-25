“We have a good mix of veteran leadership, guys with experience that we're counting on that have played a lot for us and done some really good things, as well as I feel we've recruited very well and we have some really good young talent and it's going to help us on the field and provide a lot of depth,” Durkin said. “So I like the spot we're in with that. And I think when you spend some time with the three young men we brought with us [to media day] -- Derwin Gray and Darnell Savage and Taivon Jacobs -- you'll see more of what I'm talking about, three great leaders in our program, guys that we're certainly counting on that play a lot of football for us and at a very high level. We're excited about that, and I think it will be a great year for us.”

Representing the program at Big Ten Media Day July 23-24, Maryland head coach D.J. Durkin as well as seniors Derwin Gray, Darnell Savage Jr., and Taivon Jacobs all spoke on the matter of leadership and how it can help the Terps overcome the challenges they have already faced or could potentially face moving forward.

But even with a black cloud seemingly hanging over the program, Maryland’s leaders have taken charge and are determined to keep the Terps on track during the 2018 season.

Last season’s injury woes made wins hard to come by in College Park and the offseason has been even more tumultuous with the passing of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair in June.

All three seniors have seen their fair share of ups and downs during their careers at Maryland, with last year serving as one of the toughest because of numerous injuries to key players, including the team’s top two quarterbacks--Kasim Hill and Tyrrell Pigrome.



But even in the event of such misfortune, the Terps’ leaders have kept the program’s mindset consistent and its morale high.

“It’s tough when you have injuries like that and are playing in this league,” Gray said. “This is a competitive league. There are a lot of great teams in this league and when we lose a couple of our quarterbacks that we really need it’s tough to bounce back from that. But we just stayed tight as a team and continued to move forward, came out every Saturday with the right mindset regardless of the circumstances that we’re all we got and we have to go out there and show what we’ve been working on. So that’s what we plan on doing. We’re going to continue to do that, continue to work hard. That’s our plan now coming into the season with most of our guys coming back healthy. We’re just going to continue to work hard and do what we do on the field and off the field.”

Gray is one Terps senior who had the chance to potentially go the professional route by entering last year’s NFL Draft. However, the 6-foot-5, 300-pound blocker opted to return for his final season in College Park to help bring more veteran presence to the Terps locker room.

“I didn’t feel like it was my time and I felt like me rushing it wasn’t going to benefit me,” Gray said. “I felt like it was best for me to further my education at Maryland and come back and be with my group of teammates, be a leader, and leave a legacy here in College Park that I’ll forever be remembered for. I basically wanted to lead the group of guys up front and continue to make big things happen for us.”

Gray enters his senior season as one of the bookends of Maryland’s offensive line, which could prove to be one of the team’s strongest units in 2018 with all five starters returning to the field.

“We’ve got a good chemistry up front and I feel like that’s going to be a big part of our offense, moving the line of scrimmage up front,” Gray said. “In this league here, dominating the line of scrimmage is big. I feel like us five guys up front and our leadership we bring to our football team bringing us all together we’re going to impact the team not only on offense but as a whole. I feel like that’s important for us and I feel like with my leadership and the rest of the guys like Savage and Taivon [Jacobs] we’ve got a good group of guys here and we’re ready to lead and continue to make big strides this year.”

Savage and Jacobs are team leaders in their own right for Maryland’s secondary and receiving corps, respectively.

Savage returns as Maryland’s highest-rated defensive back from last season according to Pro Football Focus, and while he’s not the most outspoken player on the team, he chooses to fulfill his leadership role by giving his all on the field each and every day.

“Leadership is a big thing on any team,” Savage said. “I think one thing that has really helped me a lot and that I’ve realized is to be a leader doesn’t necessarily mean you have to do all of the talking. So I think by me focusing on what I have to do and leading by example I think is the best way to lead my teammates.”

Jacobs steps in as the sole leader of a group of Maryland wide receivers that is looking to replace now-Carolina Panther that led the Terps in all receiving categories last season, DJ Moore.

But having seen his team deal with departures and injuries in the past, Jacobs is confident his unit has the right mentality for filling the void left by Moore.

“From a business standpoint, it’s the next man up and we need to get each guy ready because any guy is able to play at any moment,” Jacobs said. “No complacency, sticking together, working with one another to help one another. And for us three (Gray, Savage, and Jacobs) being leaders, we have to bring up the young guys because they could play at any moment as well.

“[My role as a leader] doesn’t really change. I still have to be a leader in the room and help guys where they need to be helped. And just staying with a chip on my shoulder to bring to the table for the receiving group.”

The Terps offense will also be receiving some fresh leadership from the top in the form of new offensive coordinator Matt Canada, who has his side of the ball excited to show their potential within the scheme.

“It’s going to look different, but it’s going to look good,” Jacobs said. “We have a lot of moving parts moving around, not just at the running back position but receivers, quarterbacks. This offense helps you get the right players on the field at the right time and we’re going to utilize that for every team that we play and it’s going to be special.”

In terms of which quarterback will be running that offense, it remains to be seen and we likely won’t have a definitive answer until much closer to Maryland’s Week 1 matchup at FedEx Field with Texas. But Jacobs was able to provide a brief update on the progress of the Terps gunslingers.

“They’re ready,” Jacobs said. “That’s all I can give you from this side. They’re ready.”

After a 4-8 record in Durkin’s second year coaching the team, Maryland is hoping to bounce back behind the combination a healthy quarterback and plenty of veteran leadership. And those leaders don’t intend on letting the Terps become complacent.

“I feel like all of us as a team have something to prove,” Gray said. “I think we have to come out as a team and have a great year. We have a chip on our shoulder and we’re ready to get to work.”