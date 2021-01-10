TerrapinSportsReport - Terps look to snap three-game skid at No. 12 Illinois

The Fighting Illini are led by one of the nation’s best inside-out duos in junior guard Ayo Dosunmu and sophomore center Kofi Cockburn. Dosunmu, in particular, is one of the best players in the country and leads Illinois in scoring with 22.3 points per game while also stuffing the stat sheet regularly by averaging 6.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The slew of games against top-25 ranked Big Ten opponents continues for Maryland (6-6, 1-5 Big Ten) Jan. 10, as the Terps head to Champaign to take on No. 12 Illinois (9-3, 5-1) and attempt to end their three-game losing streak.

The Chicago native has averaged 15 points per game against the Terps throughout his college career, and after seeing him numerous times, Maryland senior Darryl Morsell knows just how talented Dosunmu is.

“I would say [Dosunmu] is competitive,” Morsell said. “Every time he steps on the floor he has that passion and that competitiveness to win. And that’s something I respect as a player. I don’t even know how to explain it, but he just knows how to play basketball. He gets to his spot and makes shots. He’s quick and gets downhill. He’s a great finisher. All the accolades and attention that he gets, he’s that.”

Dosunmu’s efforts are aided by teaming up with one of the best bigs in the country. At 7-foot, 285-pounds, Cockburn is as big as it gets in the college game and will be even more of a handful for a Maryland team that is lacking in the frontcourt this season.

“There just aren’t many humans on earth that are like that and that skilled,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of Cockburn. “It’s a load, especially for this year’s team. It’s a load for us. We have a few different ways we can help our centers out the best we can...It’s not a good year to be small. And normally we’re big and long and athletic around the rim, but we’re not this year. It is what it is. It’s bad timing for us.”

In an 89-67 loss to Iowa in Maryland’s last outing, 7-foot-2 sophomore Chol Marial did not see any action for the first time in a game all season. But that will likely change Sunday as the Terps looks for any answers for stopping Cockburn, who averages 17.0 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game for the Fighting Illini.

“We’re going to play Chol tomorrow and hopefully he plays well and hopefully his length can do a good job in there for us,” Turgeon said.

Illinois prides itself on being a tough team and winning games by doing the dirty work like rebounding and playing defense. But Brad Underwood’s squad not only boasts the nation’s 17th ranked defense according to KenPom, it also has college basketball’s sixth-most efficient offense.

“Illinois brands itself on toughness,” Morsell said. “They have a lot of local kids, Chicago kids that play hard, they know how to play and make plays. So us being Maryland we just love the competitive nature they always bring when we play. And it’s always a good game between us and them so I love it.”

Morsell is Maryland’s leader when it comes to toughness. After missing a game with a facial fracture, he returned to the court donning a mask against Iowa. While the mask admittedly took some time to get used to and it likely contributed to Morsell’s three-point, six-turnover performance against the Hawkeyes, the senior has begun to adapt to his new gear and should be ready for a better game on Sunday.

“[Morsell] was better today. He was locked in,” Turgeon said. “I think he’s getting more used to [the mask]. I don’t think he’ll ever get completely used to it but I’d like to think he’s going to be a little bit better [Sunday] night than he was against Iowa.”

Maryland and Illinois are scheduled to tip off in Champaign at 8 p.m. EST. The game will be televised on the Big Ten Network and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.