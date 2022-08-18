Terps make cut for a pair of top hoops prospects

Things are starting to heat up once again on the hoops recruiting trail for Maryland this week, as the Terps remained in the mix for a pair of top targets who cut their lists down to size.

First up was South Kent (Conn.) three-star point guard Elmarko Jackson, who cut his list down to 11. The schools remaining in the mix include Kansas, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan, Miami, Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, VCU, Virginia and Villanova.

Assistant coach Grant Billmeier is the lead recruiter for Jackson, who's recruitment by the current Maryland staff dates back to when they were still at Seton Hall.

Jackson officially visited Maryland back in June and most recently took unofficial visits to Villanova and UCLA earlier this month before arriving at the Steph Curry camp in San Francisco.

Jackson, who plays for the same WER1 AAU program that former Terps guard Eric Ayala played for, saw his stock continue to rise this summer, leading WER1 to the Under Armour Association championship game while also taking part in the NBPA Top 100 camp and last week's Under Armour Elite 24 game. He is likely to see a significant bump in the updated 2023 rankings when they are released in the coming week.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pounder is expected to start setting up official visits soon with the Terps still remaining very much in the mix.