COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- It was not a fitting end to Anthony McFarland’s high school career at DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.), but he wasn’t about to let some misfortune mar the start of his college career at Maryland.

After combining for 2,349 rushing and receiving yards, as well as 24 touchdowns, between his sophomore and junior seasons with the Stags, McFarland saw his senior season get cut prematurely because of a broken fibula.

That injury didn’t stop the excitement in College Park for McFarland’s arrival. It merely postponed the impact the local, blue-chip recruit will have on the field for the Maryland program.

McFarland’s recovery forced him to take a redshirt in his first year of college, but now he is healthy, practicing fully throughout Terps spring camp, and appears primed for a big role in Maryland’s offense come fall.

“It’s a lot different,” McFarland said after the Terps final spring practice. “Coming in last year off of my injury from high school, I had to kind of sit back and understand that I wasn’t ready to come in and play like they wanted me to; like this year coming up. So I had to understand that and just kind of sitback and learn from Ty [Johnson], [Lorenzo Harrison], and Jake [Funk], and maintain stuff and get stuff in my head that they’ve been teaching me all camp. I just have to keep in my head that there’s going to be better days so I just have to keep working hard and keep pushing, keep learning from the older guys.”

McFarland admitted that his year off didn’t get off to the best start because not playing football was hard for him to deal with, but after gaining about 15 pounds of unwanted weight, the 5-foot-8 back decided to get back on track and get his body ready for his eventual debut with the Terps.

“When I was hurt, that was like a depressing time for me, so all I was doing was lifting and eating bad things, putting bad things in my body,” McFarland said. “So I had to mature and get better and understand that this game is going to end short for me if I don’t treat my body right. So I started to treat my body right and I felt my twitches and everything come back to normal. People said I could still move a little bit, but I felt like I was a little bit slow.”

McFarland added that he is back down to his optimal playing weight and his returned health and quickness certainly have not gone unnoticed by his teammates.

“Anthony McFarland didn’t play at all last season, but that guy’s a beast,” Terps junior defensive lineman Adam McLean said. “A lot of explosive plays. He reminds me of Derrius Guice from LSU. He’s a one-step guy, and when he gets to the linebacker level, no one guy can really tackle him, or two, to be honest. So we’re very excited about him.”

McFarland has the pleasure of playing in College Park with some of his former teammates from DeMatha, as Maryland has undergone a recruiting overhaul of its high school neighbor in recent years.

And even those like Terps sophomore offensive lineman Marcus Minor who got to see McFarland run wild at DeMatha on his way to becoming the third-highest rated running back nationally and second-highest rated player in the state of Maryland have noticed that he is back to his old ways--perhaps even better.

“He’s just so elusive,” Minor said. “His speed is crazy. It feels like high school football all over again. He has definitely come back from his past injuries and I think he’s even more explosive than he was in high school.”

Terps fans had their first chance to see McFarland in action at the college level when Maryland held its spring game April 14. He had one of the biggest offensive plays of the game with a 36-yard run in the second half and he finished with 46 yards on eight carries to go along with four receiving yards on two catches.

And while this was just a quick glance at McFarland’s usage next season in Maryland’s offense, which is now led by offensive coordinator Matt Canada, the all-purpose back believes the Terps’ new scheme is ideal for his versatile skill set and should help him contribute heavily to the offense.