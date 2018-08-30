“We’re very fortunate at quarterback with all of the skill sets we have,” Canada said. “They’re all a little bit different. All three of them are a little bit different and it allows us to do a lot of things. Our offense is built to suit our talent.”

Regardless of who Canada ultimately decides will take the first snaps under center for the Terps this season, he is confident that the quarterbacks he has on the roster have the talent and skill sets to flourish in his offense.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- With just a few days left until the Maryland opens its season Sept. 1 at FedEx Field against No. 23 Texas, the Terps have yet to officially name a starting quarterback, listing redshirt freshman Kasim Hill and redshirt sophomore Tyrrell Pigrome as co-starters on the team’s first official depth chart of the year.

Having called offensive plays for teams that fit several different molds, Canada is confident that he can adapt his offense to the players he has around him. With Maryland’s top three quarterbacks ranging from a solely pocket passer (Max Bortenschlager) to an athletic scrambler (Pigrome) to a skill set that is somewhere in between (Hill), Canada knows certain dynamics of his play calling could change depending on who’s in the game. But as long as the offense is tailored to suit his quarterback’s strengths, Canada expects it to be successful.



“Obviously the last three quarterbacks that I’ve coached are all in the league right now but they’re all a little bit different,” Canada said. “So I think if there is anything to be said about our offense it’s that we do find the strengths, and it starts at quarterback. If your quarterback is happy, everybody is happy. What he does well, we’re going to try to focus on that and do a good job with that. Hopefully when it’s all said and done we take care of the football and move the ball up and down the field in whatever way the defense allows us to do that. We’re going to take what they give us.”

Given Canada’s answer on Tuesday as to whether or not he has named a starting quarterback, it doesn’t appear we’ll know which passer will get the nod before game time on Saturday. Whoever it is though will have a tall task ahead of them, going up against a Longhorns team that finished 41st in the country in total defense last year and returns many of its key players on that side of the ball.

Last year, Pigrome started the Terps’ season opener against Texas in Austin before injuring his leg, which forced Hill to play the second half and start the next two games. However, Hill eventually suffered a leg injury of his own in the third week against UCF, leaving Maryland extremely thin at quarterback for the rest of the season.

In their limited action, Pigrome finished 2017 9-for-12 passing for 175 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Hill went 18-for-21 passing for 230 yards, two touchdowns, and no turnovers. Playing in 10 games and starting nine, Bortenschlager completed 52 percent of his passes for 1,313 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions.