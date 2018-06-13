Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair passed away June 13 at the age of 19, the school announced.

A Randallstown, Md. native, McNair was a two-time first-team All-Metro selection by the Baltimore Sun during his prep years at McDonogh School and was expected to be a key member of the Terps' offensive line unit over the next several years.

Maryland Executive Athletic Director Damon Evans released the following letter following McNair's passing.

Dear Terrapin Family,



We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of one of our student-athletes, sophomore football player Jordan McNair. Jordan was a tremendous athlete, student, teammate and friend, and he will be sorely missed. We offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends.

Jordan was hospitalized following an organized team workout on May 29 and passed away today, June 13. For those who had the opportunity to know Jordan, you understand the sadness we are feeling.

Coach DJ Durkin asked me to pass along the following thoughts on his behalf:

"Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team. Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate. Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time."

Counseling services are available for our student-athletes and for our staff.

Our thoughts and support continue to be with his family as they grieve the loss of this outstanding young man.

Sincerely,

Damon Evans

Executive Athletic Director



