Maryland rising sophomore offensive lineman Jordan McNair has been hospitalized following an organized team workout and is in critical but stable condition, a team spokesman told TSR on Monday.

"We can confirm that a member of our football team, rising sophomore Jordan McNair, has been hospitalized following an organized team workout," the program said in a statement. "He is in critical but stable condition. More information will be shared at an appropriate time, and in accordance with the wishes of the family. Our thoughts are with the McNair family."

McNair played in just one game during the 2017 season, taking the field in the Terps' home opener versus Towson before sitting out the rest of the season as a redshirt.

The 6-foot-4, 325-pounder had an impressive spring, taking first-team reps along the offensive line and looking like he might be an integral part of the Terps' o-line unit this upcoming season.

"Jordan’s an outstanding young man and a beloved member of our Maryland football family," Maryland head coach DJ Durkin said in a release. "Our entire program is supporting Jordan and his family during this time. We’re continuing to keep Jordan in our thoughts and prayers."

An Owings Mills (Md.) McDonogh product, McNair was rated a Rivals three-star recruit in high school and chose the Terps over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Virginia Tech and more.

More updates will be provided as they become available.