COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 13 Maryland (10-2, 1-1 Big Ten) returns to Xfinity Center after 22 days away from its home floor and will host Bryant (8-4) Dec. 29 with a roster and rotation that should be well-rested after some time off but will look a little different than the Terps’ last outing — a 52-48 loss Dec. 19 at Seton Hall.

Since losing their last two games, the Terps have parted ways with freshmen twins Makhi and Makhel Mitchell, who entered the transfer portal Dec. 27. But coming off of back-to-back losses after a 10-0 start and now having to adjust for the absence of two 6-foot-10 centers, Maryland is returning from its holiday break with “a new chip” on its shoulder.

“We came back fresh, hungry, with a new chip on our shoulder,” Terps’ junior guard Darryl Morsell said.

Head coach Mark Turgeon gave his team some time off over the holidays, and Morsell believes the time away from the court allowed the Terps to do some reflecting as individuals and as a team. With the depth of Maryland’s frontcourt taking a hit after the departure of the Mitchell twins, the Terps might deploy more small lineups moving forward, but Morsell knows those will only be effective if he and his teammates show some grit in the face of adversity.

“I feel like we’re going to have to be a lot scrappier,” Morsell said. “We might play some smaller lineups. I really don’t know. That’s up to coach Turgeon. But if we’re playing small lineups, we have to be scrappier — find ways to get loose balls, find ways to rebound the ball. It’s something that I embrace. As a team, we’re certainly going to have to embrace it in order to be successful.”

Turgeon said at his pregame press conference Dec. 28 that the Mitchell twins entering the transfer portal was the best thing for them and Maryland’s program. He wished them luck moving forward but, as any coach would, had to take a next-man-up mentality.

Besides needing a lift from starter and preseason All-Big Ten selection, Jalen “Stix” Smith, the next men up in the frontcourt for the Terps will be 7-foot-2 freshman center Chol Marial, who has yet to play a collegiate game but could see his first action Sunday against Bryant, freshman forward Donta Scott, sophomore forward Ricky Lindo, and junior forward Joshua Tomaic, who has barely seen any playing time this year.

The most intriguing of the bunch is Marial, who used to be one of the top high school players in his class before suffering a series of injuries over the last couple of years. However, he was cleared to play for the Terps prior to their loss to Seton Hall, and although he didn’t play against the Pirates, Turgeon said he will see the floor Sunday.

“Chol is going to play [Sunday],” Turgeon said. “How much? We’ll see. Chol has been practicing for about two weeks. He’s a shadow of himself, but his shadow is pretty good with his length. He’ll give us a rim protector and be a great rim protector when he starts getting healthy. I’d say Chol is about 70 percent of what he was after being hurt the last couple of years, but we’re excited about Chol coming back.”

While Turgeon said Marial isn’t quite yet the player he was back before his injuries, he sees the Sundanese freshman improving rapidly, and Marial’s teammates have already started to see some of the fruits of that labor.

“[Marial] blocked a shot [Saturday] and I was like, ‘OK, there you go.’ It was fluid. It was perfect timing. He’s coming back,” Terps’ sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, but Chol can play. It’s impressive to see somebody that big be able to do the things he can do.”

Turgeon said Saturday that the plan as of now is to have Marial, Tomaic, and Smith man the five spot for the most part while Scott and Lindo take care of the four. He knows many of his bigs will be seeing an uptick in playing time and an increased role, but the Terps are viewing this as a positive with a chance to get the ball in the hands of some hungry players.

“There are some guys in that locker room that are really excited that they’re going to get a chance to play, so I think that helps,” Turgeon said. “We’re excited. I expect our energy and our togetherness to be at a high level [Sunday].”

Maryland will need to come out with some energy Sunday afternoon against a Bryant team that has won its last four games and only lost on the road to Rutgers by two in early November. The Bulldogs struggle to score at times but run a motion offense that could cause some problems for the Terps if their not ready for it and play tough defense that typically keeps them in games.

The Terps know they have something to prove after falling 10 spots in the AP Poll in the last three weeks and don’t intend on looking past Bryant.

“I know they’re a tough team,” Ayala said. “We watched them [Saturday] and we can’t take them lightly and relax. I think this is as big of a game for us as any of them that we already played.”

Turgeon added that he has liked the preparation he has seen out of his team since it has returned from its break and believes Terps fans will see a “re-energized” squad on Sunday.

“Our guys are ready,” Turgeon said. “I don’t know if we’re going to be great because we’ve had two games in 18 days, but our guys respect Bryant. We’ve gone through the scouting report, they’ve seen the scores, they’ve seen what they’ve done, they know they can get really hot, they know they have good guards. They run a funky system. So our guys get it. Our guys have worked really hard this week. Our guys are excited to play. I think our energy level is going to be really good. I think our attitude is going to be great. We’re 10-2 and have played the seventh-hardest schedule (nationally); we still think we’re pretty good and we haven’t played our best basketball yet.”

Maryland and Bryant are scheduled to tip-off in College Park at noon EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on the Big Ten Network.