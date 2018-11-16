COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland (3-0) has been taking care of business against lesser opponents early on in this college basketball season, and while it’s as good of a start as the Terps could have asked for from a wins and losses standpoint, they know that the fact they’re playing five freshmen heavily in their rotation makes them a work in progress.

“I think the schedule was set up for this young team to grow,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of the thought process behind scheduling lower-level opponents early on, ahead of the tougher part of the Terps’ slate of games later this year. “I think we knew we were going to be extremely young. And when we switched to a 20-game league schedule with this young team we were supposed to play in Kansas City in a tournament, instead we switched to an MTE, which got us these games that we’re playing right now. I think it’s what Kentucky does every year. It helps you bring along a young team.”

The Terps’ next chance to improve will come in College Park Nov. 16, as they host Hofstra (2-1) in what should be another very winnable game, even for a very young Maryland team. But the Pride can score, boasting three players who average at least 12 points per game, led by senior guard Justin Wright-Foreman who’s averaging 25.3 a game this season.

Hofstra is the nation’s 77th-best offense according to KenPom, and Turgeon’s message to his team ahead of their next matchup is to beware of the trap young teams can fall into sometimes, which can lead to upsets.

“We’re getting challenged in different ways every game, but we still have more talent and they’re games that we should win if we come and play the way we’re capable of playing,” Turgeon said. “It doesn’t mean Hofstra can’t come in and beat us [Friday] night because they can. They have the guards to beat us.”

Turgeon’s players understand that the schedule will soon get more challenging, but much like their coach, the Terps have seen other mid-majors in the past come in and give them fits at Xfinity Center and they’re not about to take Hofstra lightly.

“We’re focused on Hofstra [Friday],” Terps sophomore guard Darryl Morsell said. “I know Coach Turgeon has us ready when we play Michigan, Indiana, whenever we play them. I know Coach Turgeon will have us ready for them. But right now we’re just focused on Hofstra. I’ve seen Bucknell come in here and challenge us and stuff like that. So we just have to be ready every single game. And I just try to get the young guys prepared and ready for every single game.”

One piece of Maryland’s group of talented freshmen who has shown the ability to take over games on both ends of the floor is power forward Jalen “Stix” Smith. Smith is coming off being named Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Nov. 12, after averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, and 1.5 blocks, in Maryland’s first two games against Delaware and Navy.

Smith has formed quite the duo with Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando, who had 17 points and 12 rebounds to lead Maryland’s balanced attack in its last time out against North Carolina A&T.

Both Smith and Fernando have thrived on the court together so far this season, but the key for the Terps now is to keep them each out of foul trouble so that Turgeon can play that lineup more often.

“Unfortunately for us, they’ve both gotten in a little bit of foul trouble, so we haven’t been able to play that lineup as much as we want, but I do think that lineup has become our best lineup, which I was really worried about,” Turgeon said. “Now, we’ll see if it is [Friday] night, but that’s another stat we keep--which lineup has been most productive--and they’ve been at the top almost every game.”

So while Maryland is certainly still evolving as a team, the Terps have been progressing nicely throughout their first three games and will look to keep that momentum going Friday night against the Pride.

“We’ve definitely progressed,” Turgeon said. “And I think we’ve progressed a lot the last two days because [Hofstra] presents a pretty good challenge for us off the dribble, one-on-one, ball screens. So we’ve really worked on that the last couple of days. And we weren’t great in the [North Carolina] A&T game doing that so hopefully that’s better [Friday] night.”

Tip-off in College Park between Maryland and Hofstra is set for 7 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on BTN Plus.