Before committing to Maryland May 21, Trumbull (Conn.) St. Joseph's pro-style quarterback David Summers began to garner increased interest from other Power Five programs like Pittsburgh, Rutgers, and Syracuse throughout the spring. But the Terps were the first major program to ante up for the 6-foot-2, 205-pounder and they now have a signal caller who is fully on board for 2019.

“At this point, I’m 100 percent shutdown,” Summers told TSR after announcing his commitment to the Terps via Twitter. “I’m going to put all of my focus into Maryland.”