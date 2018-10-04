COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland’s success against the Big Ten’s elite has been shaky, to say the least, since joining the conference in 2014. One of the teams the Terps have struggled against most is Michigan, which will host Maryland Oct. 6 for its homecoming game in Ann Arbor.

The Wolverines have won their last three meetings against the Terps by a combined score of 122-13. Michigan is 6-1 all time against Maryland, with the Terps’ only win in the series coming by way of a 23-16 victory in its inaugural meeting as conference foes in 2014.

But the Terps are tired of hearing about how they can’t compete with the Big Ten’s powerhouses and are looking to change the narrative Saturday at the Big House.

“Jump in the deep water with the big sharks, right?” Maryland interim head coach Matt Canada said. “That’s what you want to do. You want to play the best and you want to be around the best. Certainly our conference right now is doing a tremendous job and you talk about those teams, but all the teams in the league are playing very, very well and this is the next one on our schedule. We’re excited to go play them, go to a very storied stadium, a very storied program. Our guys are excited to go play so it’ll be a great opportunity.”

In particular, Terps upperclassmen like senior running back Ty Johnson have a bad taste in their mouth from several blowout losses to the Wolverines in their college careers. But according to Johnson, Maryland isn’t letting the past dictate its confidence level or approach to any game this season.

“This year we just have to treat every game the same way no matter if it’s Ohio State, Alabama or anybody,” Johnson said. “That’s our mindset: treat every team the same, respect them all and just do our thing--film, preparation and executing on the field. Two years ago everybody knows what happened, but this is a different team and we just want to win and we want to prove to everyone that we can play with top guys. Obviously you don’t want that to happen again and you want to pay back the debt from that.”

But while the Terps aren’t putting the Wolverines up on a pedestal, they are aware of how talented the 15th-ranked team in the country is and respect Michigan’s program from its coaches to players.

“It was a great [bye] week and now obviously we’re getting ready right now to play Michigan, which everybody knows is a national program and a tremendous football team,’” Canada said. “Obviously they get some of the best recruits each and every year. We all know that. Coach Harbaugh is one of the best coaches in our game and offensively they do a lot of things and create a lot of different challenges for our defense. And on defense, Coach [Don] Brown is one of the best defensive coordinators I’ve ever gone against. I think statistically on defense they’re almost No. 1 in every category it seems like year in and year out. No matter where he’s been they play with tremendous passion and, again, they have great players. So it will be a tremendous challenge for us, great opportunity for our players, and we’re excited to go play them.”

Coming off of its bye week, Maryland has had plenty of time to prepare for its conference foe. But much of the Terps’ preparation also went into improving themselves and getting healthy.

“Great week for us to get back and focus on ourselves,” Canada said. “I thought our players did a tremendous job in all areas. Obviously it’s a good week to focus on academics, a good week to focus on getting yourself feeling a little better with the bumps and bruises of our game, and to focus on some self-scouting and studying themselves, what they can do a little bit better and what we can do a little bit better on all three phases of our game. I thought we did a good job of that.”

Maryland has had some minor injuries to deal with this season, especially along the offensive line, but the most impactful injuries the Terps have accrued so far this season were suffered in backfield by junior Lorenzo Harrison, who tore his ACL in practice last week, and junior Jake Funk who injured his hand in practice prior to Maryland’s Week 2 game at Bowling Green.

Besides Harrison and Funk, Canada expects to have the majority of his banged up players back on Saturday against Michigan.

“As far as the other guys’ injuries, not getting specific, but everybody - Jake Funk will still not be back this week - everybody else we’re hopeful will be back on Saturday,” Canada said. “The bye week gives you a chance to get some of those guys back. We won’t know for sure, obviously we’re practicing this afternoon. So we’ll kind of see where we are today, tomorrow, Thursday and we’ll see where we go Saturday. Right now, we’re hopeful that everyone will be back.”

No. 15 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) and Maryland (3-1, 1-0) will kickoff in Ann Arbor Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on ABC.