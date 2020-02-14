“Two really good teams,” Turgeon said. “I think they’re as good as any, maybe the best team we’ve played going into this game. I know they lost a few in a row, but it’s still Michigan State and they’re preseason No. 1 for a reason.”

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 9 Maryland (20-4, 10-3 Big Ten) has won seven straight games and is currently atop the Big Ten standings but will face a tough task Feb. 15 — perhaps its toughest of the season according to head coach Mark Turgeon — when the Terps travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State (17-8, 9-5), a team that was ranked No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press Poll and is coming off a big road win at Illinois.

The Terps have never won eight straight games since joining the Big Ten Conference, so Saturday night Turgeon and his team will be chasing a record.

The Spartans had been struggling before their win in Champaign on Tuesday night, losing three straight games prior to that outing and falling out of the AP Poll completely. But Tom Izzo’s team seemed to right the ship against Illinois, a team Maryland also defeated on the road just last week.

Senior point guard Cassius Winston leads the Spartans with 18.3 points, 5.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The Detroit native is perhaps the toughest matchup Terps’ senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. will have this year.

“Another competitor, another really good guard in the league. So I’m excited to go up against [Winston],” Cowan said.

Having recruited Winston out of high school and coached against him four times in the last three years, Turgeon knows exactly the type of heady player the Terps will face Saturday night.

“[Winston] is smart,” Turgeon said. “I don’t know if there’s a smarter player in the league than him. So he can read situations. He can read ball screens. He never gets tired. It’s amazing how he plays and never gets tired. He’s just great at a lot of things. He’s great at pitching the ball ahead. He’s great in ball screens. He’s an excellent shooter. They have him coming off of screens. He wasn’t doing that last year and now they have him coming off of screens. And then he’s an above-average, better defender than you think. You look at him and think he can’t be a great defender, but he is. He’s just a smart player. I think from the neck up he’s one of the smartest guys I’ve ever coached against.”

Beyond Cowan, Maryland’s second piece of its dynamic inside-out duo, Jalen “Stix” Smith, will also have one of his toughest matchups of the season on Saturday night. Michigan State junior forward Xavier Tillman is physical and skilled. He’s averaging 13.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. Smith has been playing the best ball of his career for over a month, but Tillman will test him in the post on Saturday night.

“Stix has been a terrific player for us at both ends of the floor,” Turgeon said. “Defensively he needs to be great in ball screens, he needs to be great in transition. He has to be great in post defense. Tillman can shoot it so he has to get out and guard him. So there are a lot of ways he’ll be challenged [Saturday] night.”

Winston and Tillman do most of the work for the Spartans, but role players such as sophomore guard Aaron Henry, freshman guard Rocket Watts, and sophomore forward Gabe Brown can all get hot at any given time.

Michigan State is a deep squad, with nine players averaging double-digit minutes this season. This is an area where the Terps could struggle to keep up. Turgeon has expressed a desire to deepen his rotation as the season progresses, but he has been unable to find reliable, consistent options outside of his top six up to this point.

And while depth could be an issue for the Terps in East Lansing, having a roster where the majority of the players have already gotten a taste of the Spartans’ toughness and physicality is something Turgeon believes will help his team Saturday night.

“I think last year when we played them it let us know how far we were from being elite, and from that game forward we got a little bit more physical, especially Stix,” Turgeon said. “We were young. They were grown men last year and we were just these little young guys going in there. We battled and tried as hard as we could. But this year we’re a little bit more mature, guys have been there. It’s an amazing environment. So it should help us.”

The Terps and Spartans will meet twice in the regular season with the second meeting coming Feb. 29 in College Park. But having won their last three road games, Maryland is beginning to become more comfortable playing away from home.

“We kind of embrace the environment,” sophomore guard Eric Ayala said. “Everybody’s against us and it brings us together as a whole staff and as a whole team. On the road, we need everybody to come together and do something positive so we can come out of there with a win.”

The Spartans rank inside the top 20 in adjusted offensive and defensive efficiency according to KenPom, which tends to be a strong indicator of a true championship contender. If Michigan State struggles anywhere it can be at three-point shooting, at times, making Maryland’s ability to grab defensive rebounds and limit the Spartans’ second-chance opportunities a key factor in this game.

“Guys are locked in to what we need to do and hopefully we play well when the game starts,” Turgeon said.

Part of the Terps’ game plan involves bringing a physical mindset and play to the floor against a team that’s notorious for playing a hard-nosed style.

“Just trying to be more physical,” Ayala said. “We know they’re going to come in and be physical so we’ve been practicing a lot of boxing out and crashing the glass hard. I think it’s just one of those things where we go in with a physical mindset and being tough.”

Ayala remembers playing, and losing, at Michigan State last year. But he believes the Terps are more well-equipped to handle the environment this season and said they’re looking at Saturday night’s game as a huge opportunity to make a statement.

“That was a statement game as a freshman,” Ayala said. “When we went there last year, it was like this is what college basketball is all about. And it would be a big statement for us to go out there and get a win.”

ESPN’s College GameDay will be on site at the Breslin Student Events Center for this game between Big Ten foes. The Terps and Spartans are scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network and televised on ESPN.

“I know College GameDay is going to be there so the atmosphere is going to be great,” Cowan said. “We just have to step up to the challenge.”