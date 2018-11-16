COLLEGE PARK, Md. -- Maryland (4-0) trailed Hofstra (2-2) by six going into halftime Nov. 16, but a dominant second half performance by Terps sophomore center Bruno Fernando sent the Pride packing, 80-69.

“I thought in the first half they were the aggressor, they were the tougher team,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said of the Terps’ opponent Friday night. “That was the reason they had the lead and I thought we responded well to the halftime talk and played as a group at both ends.”

Fernando was a perfect 8-for-8 from the field Friday night for a team-high 17 points and seven rebounds. He was joined by five other Terps in double-digit scoring.

“We established Bruno in the second half down low and that opened stuff up for everyone else and I thought we executed at a high level. We shot about 65 percent in the second half, we rebounded well, and we only had three turnovers in the second half and one was late. But we were good and I told the guys that they should be really proud of this win.”

For Fernando, it was his second game scoring 17 points and leading the Terps’ in scoring, and the Angola native is now 24-for-29 shooting on the year through four games.

“He’s playing at a high level,” Turgeon said. “I don’t know if there’s a player in the country that has improved as much from this time last year to this time this year as Bruno has. He was dominant. He handled the double team great. His energy, his talking, his leadership has been amazing.”

But Fernando hasn’t been perfect in every aspect this year. Fouls continue to be an issue for the 6-foot-10 center, and he was forced to start Friday night’s game on the bench because of a coach’s decision.

“I’m about teaching life lessons and I’m just going to leave it at that,” Turgeon said. “It’s more important than winning to me. It’s my job. But [Fernando] responded great in the second half. First half wasn’t as great; he got two quick fouls. But second half he was terrific.”

Maryland turned its 42 percent shooting in the first half to 52 percent by the end of the game with more efficient play after halftime. Freshman guard Eric Ayala found his stroke coming out of the locker room and scored 11 of his 14 points in the second half. Ayala was a solid 5-for-8 from the floor and 3-for-5 from three.

“Just staying aggressive, staying ready,” Ayala said of his second half performance. “The opportunity presented itself in the second half more than it did in the first half. So just staying ready, aggressive and confident.”

Terps wings Darryl Morsell and Aaron Wiggins each chipped in 12 and 13 points, respectively, while point guard Anthony Cowan and forward Jalen Smith scored 11 a piece. Cowan also stuffed the staff sheet with six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

Besides getting it done at both ends of the floor for the Terps on Friday night, Cowan also used his role as one of the leaders of the locker room to deliver a message at halftime that helped spark the second half run by him and his teammates.

“My biggest message is that it’s college basketball. Every game, whether it’s low D-I or a mid-major, is going to be a basketball game. There’s nobody who’s going to come in and lay down so we just had to come out and bounce back in the second half.”

The balanced scoring attack and a plus-18 rebound margin helped Maryland overcome its 11 turnovers as well as some hot perimeter shooting by the Pride, which hit nine threes collectively. Outscoring Hofstra in the paint 48-22 also helped the Terps pull away secure their fourth straight win.

Next time out for Maryland will be Nov. 18 when the Terps host Mount St. Mary’s for a 4 p.m. tip-off in College Park.



