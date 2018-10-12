Terps set to host trio of hoops visitors
Mark Turgeon and the Maryland basketball program will use homecoming weekend to host an important trio of official visitors beginning Friday.
Having landed a top 10 class for 2018 and with a pair of four-star big men already committed for 2019, Mark Turgeon has begun to turn his attention to 2020 recruiting.
Maryland has honed in on a trio of Rivals150 prospects and will host all three on official visits this weekend.
Below is a quick look at all three prospects.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news