Mark Turgeon and the Maryland basketball program will use homecoming weekend to host an important trio of official visitors beginning Friday.

Having landed a top 10 class for 2018 and with a pair of four-star big men already committed for 2019, Mark Turgeon has begun to turn his attention to 2020 recruiting.

Maryland has honed in on a trio of Rivals150 prospects and will host all three on official visits this weekend.

Below is a quick look at all three prospects.