Having scored a combined 79 points in their first two outings and fresh off of a second-half shutout last weekend against Bowling Green, the Terps have to be feeling good about the way they’re playing on both sides of the ball early on this season. And with one more game of the schedule before Big Ten play gets underway, Maryland will be looking to keep its confidence high and momentum rolling. The formula interim head coach Matt Canada has put in place for Maryland to do so includes focusing on the game at hand and continuing to support each other as a team as they fight to block out all external distractions.

“It’s Temple week,” Canada said at his weekly press conference Sept. 11. “We’re on to play them. It’s a very good opponent. A team that has won 10 games two of the last three years. They won seven last year. They know how to win--very good program, very good players. They’ve recruited very well and it will be a very big challenge for us this weekend.”



The Terps continue to grieve the loss of their teammate Jordan McNair and adapt to changes to their coaching staff. On top of all that, they are now tasked with challenge of living up to expectations on the field, which are seemingly growing exponentially after a hot start to the season.

But Canada added that his team has done an excellent job managing it all and has done so by staying unified and focused.

“I think it’s a credit to our players,” Canada said. “There is no magic formula for anything like this. All the things that have occurred have been unique. Grief is something we all deal with very differently. We’re going to continue to honor Jordan as a football team in our own way. Our players are doing that in their own way. Obviously this weekend we’re going to have a moment of silence again for our first home game. We’re excited about that and excited for our fans who get to come out and see our players at home in our stadium. And our players are focused on each other. To be on the inside and get to watch it has been awesome. Certainly the situations are horrible, but to watch these young men stick together has been great and as a staff we’re very proud of them.”

Terps senior safety Darnell Savage Jr., who has been flying all over the field so far this season, echoed his coach’s sentiments on Tuesday. He also pointed out that he and his teammates know that opposing teams aren’t going to cut them any slack because of hecticness surrounding the football program in College Park, so the goal has remained to stay prepared and outwork the competition.

“I think it has been a team effort,” Savage said. “The coaches, the players, we’ve all come together. It has been rough and we’re taking everything a day at a time. That’s all you can do and just keep moving forward because the season is not going to stop. Temple is not going to stop preparing for us. The other teams that we’re playing aren’t going to stop preparing for us. So we have to do the same.”

One factor the Terps and Owls will have to be prepared for Saturday is the weather. With Hurricane Florence set to make landfall over the weekend, the entire East Coast is expecting rainy conditions.

Both of Maryland’s games so far this season have included some precipitation, and sticking with their theme of resiliency, the Terps have seemed to adapt just fine.

“You can’t control the weather so obviously when it’s wet we practice in that; we have some wet ball drills we’ll do at times if we think that’s necessary,” Canada said. “ Obviously we’ve had two games now where it has been extremely wet and our kids have handled it. But we’ll continue to prepare for it...We’re just going to go out and whatever happens on Saturday we’ll play and we’re excited for it.”

Sloppy weather could mean another busy day for Maryland’s backfield, which rushed for 444 yards and five touchdowns against Bowling Green last week. But the week before against Texas at FedEx Field it was more of an aerial attack that was effective for the Terps offense.

The ability to execute multiple offensive game plans appears to be a major strength for Maryland this season and is the result of solid play from the offensive line and consistency at quarterback. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill believes the offense’s versatility is something that should keep opposing defenses on their toes all year.

“You’ve got to pick how you want to try and stop us,” Hill said. “We have a lot of different things we can do. We have a lot of great players. It all starts up front and they block everybody. So I think it has been a lot of fun just being a part of it.”

While the weather shouldn’t affect Maryland’s offense much, it could also play into the hands of Temple’s defense that is known for grinding games out and special teams that has a knack for the big play.

“I think they do a tremendous job, starting with their special teams,” Canada said. “They’re extremely aggressive. They’ve had two non-offensive touchdowns, I believe one in each game--one of defense and one on special teams. So they are a very good football team. They play very hard. Their head coach has obviously had great experience in the SEC and they have a very good staff. I know one of the members of their staff very well and they’re going to come in here to play to win.

“Defensively, they fly around; they have a multiple-front package that they use. And on the offensive end they have good weapons. Talent wise, there’s a reason they won 10 games, 10 games, and then last year won seven. There’s a reason they’ve won all of those games. That doesn’t just happen. They’ve recruited well; they’ve had very good schemes. It’s going to be a tremendous challenge for us. Obviously they’re coming in here not wondering if they’re going to leave with a win; they’re coming in with the expectation to beat us and we’re going to have to answer that.”

The Terps are hoping that getting back to their home field will help them answer the bell. After beginning the season with a home game at a nearby NFL stadium and following that out with a road trip out to Ohio, the Terps are finally back in College Park this weekend and they’re eager to return to Maryland Stadium on campus.

“FedEx was nice,” Savage said. “It was great to play at that stadium in front of all of those fans who came out. But just the atmosphere of being on a college campus and playing in front of your classmates and all of your fans is just a great feeling. So I think I can speak for more than myself when I say we’re all excited.”

As the starting quarterback and subsequent face of the team, Hill is quickly winning Maryland fans over but has had very little opportunity thus far to communicate with the Terps faithful through his conversations with the media. He was asked Tuesday if he had a message for Terps fans ahead of this year’s home-opener, and he simply stated that he and his teammates are hoping to see the same support from the fans on Saturday that they’ve given each other during tough times.

“We stuck together as a team,” Hill said. “It would definitely be big to us if we got a lot of support from the fans and from the students especially. It would mean a lot.”

Kickoff between the Terps and Owls is set for 12 p.m. EST in College Park on Saturday. Maryland has won 12 consecutive home-openers in College Park dating back to 2006.