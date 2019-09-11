First-year head coach Mike Locksley’s message to his team in the wake of the newly minted number in front of its name and newfound hype surrounding the program: It’s a marathon, not a sprint.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — After an impressive 2-0 start that saw the Terps outscore their opponents 142-20, No. 21 Maryland finds itself ranked for the first time since the team started 4-0 in 2013.

“We're on a journey right now as a program,” Locksley said Tuesday. “We're at stop two of a 12-day journey. But it's still only day two of a 12-day journey, which means we got a lot of the trip left. And so we're happy where we're at. But we also understand that there's so much more to the journey.”



Locksley couldn’t have asked for a better start to his head coaching career in College Park, but he’s not letting himself buy into his own hype. His ability to temper his excitement after an exhilarating introduction to the season is something he’s trying to bestow on his team as they prepare for a matchup in Philly against Temple.

“I think coach Locksley did a good job about that, just handling when people who didn’t think we were going to be successful start talking and hyping us up and things start to change,” Terps quarterback Josh Jackson said Tuesday. “But you really just have to focus on who’s on our team and continue to get better everyday.”

Part of Locksley’s message to the Terps is that moving forward they can expect to receive every opponent’s best. But Maryland doesn’t need any reminder not to take its next matchup lightly after the Owls handed the Terps a 35-14 loss in College Park last year.



“It just means that a target is now on your back and nobody is going to take you lightly anymore,” Jackson said. “[Temple] beat us pretty good last year and definitely we’re not taking them lightly.”



Neither Jackson nor Locksley were at Maryland last year for the Philly-style beatdown, but they’re well aware of what “Temple Tough” means and are preparing for a physical fight on Saturday.



“The next stop is this week against a really good Temple program that has played really tough,” Locksley said. “They pride themselves on ‘Temple Tough’, and you see it in the way they play, and what we saw on tape. I've gotten to know coach [Rod] Carey from his days at Northern Illinois; I know that they will be well coached. They've got some great players on the offensive side of the ball. The strength being the quarterback, and two really big time wide receivers, along with some really big backs. Then on the defensive side of the ball, they do a really good job having an experienced defensive side, and they play really well.”

Locksley expects to see the best version of the Owls at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday, but he knows his job is to get his players ready to match that intensity.

“My job as the leader of the family is for them to get the best version of us, which we found that the recipe to us being able to play the way we've played the past two weeks, is the consistency of how we go about our work,” Locksley said. “The consistency precedes the intensity, everybody can get up to play a ranked opponent. But now for us to be a successful program and build on it and continue on our journey without the adversity, we've got to have the consistency of what we do each week, to have the results that we want to get on Saturday.”

Both of Maryland’s games so far have been at home and started with the Terps jumping out to early leads. Locksley has warned his team of the adversity they will inevitably face at some point throughout the season and is preparing them to bounce back strong whenever they do hit the mat.

“It's still a lot of football left to be played,” Locksley said. “We realize what a great opportunity we have to be able to be ranked, but opportunity and adversity kind of go hand-in-hand and there’s going to be some adversity that we’ll face and it's how we embrace it that will make a difference.”

With Maryland heading into its first road test Saturday afternoon, perhaps Terps senior cornerback Marcus Lewis put his team’s mindset into words best.

“We’re going to try to play the same way wherever we go — tough, physical. We’re just going to try to be who we are,” Lewis said.