LANDOVER, Md. -- For the second time in as many years, Maryland entered a game against a ranked Texas team as a major underdog and came away with a stunning victory to start its season. But this time around the win likely feels even sweeter after a tumultuous summer that included the death of redshirt freshman offensive lineman Jordan McNair and with an interim head coach now at the helm.

With redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill leading the way, the Terps came out and took an intentional delay of game penalty with 10 players on the field on the first play of the game in honor of McNair. After that, Maryland was firing on all cylinders and jumped out to a 24-7 lead. The Longhorns came roaring back before halftime, but the Terps were able to regroup and deliver another opening day upset by way of a 34-29 win.

“Tremendous win by our players,” interim head coach Matt Canada said. “It was a tremendous job, a back-and-forth game. Give credit to Texas. They’re a very good football team. Obviously we jumped out on them early and they came back and we made some mistakes and did some things that didn’t go quite as well as we wanted them to go. So great credit to their football team and what they’re going to do. And then obviously tremendous credit to our players for hanging in there and doing everything they had to do to win the football game. I just can’t say enough about our players for everything they did and they way they stuck together.

“It was a great way to honor Jordan. We presented the game ball to Jordan, put it in his locker and we’ll give it to his parents on senior day. This was a win for Jordan and we’re certainly proud of our team, proud of our program. Everybody in our building stuck together. So we’re proud of everybody. We have a lot of people who pack our parachutes in our building. Our food is always prepared. Our training room is always ready. Everybody is always working and we have a lot of people who care about these players and they got to get the payday today. So we’re proud of everybody and it’s a heck of a win.”

While Hill getting the starting nod became the first big storyline of the day for Maryland, it was quickly overshadowed by the performance of freshman wide receiver Jeshaun Jones, who in his first career collegiate game scored a touchdown on his first three touches. Making his day even more unique, Jones scored all three of his first half touchdowns in different ways, running for a 28-yard score, catching a 65-yard touchdown, and throwing another to senior wide receiver Taivon Jacobs from 20 yards out.

“[Jones] is versatile,” Canada said. “He’s a very good football player. The trick play down there in the red zone, we kind of auditioned it. I think we had three or four guys throw it in practice. His was the best and you only have to do it one time, so he won. He did a great job. Good for him. Good for our football team.”

Jones and Jacobs both helped the Terps get off to a fast start, but it was the consistent play of Hill and taking care of the ball as a team that helped Maryland hold off Texas when the Longhorns made their charge. As a team Maryland had no turnovers and Hill finished the game 17-for-29 passing for 222 yards and a touchdown.

“Kasim has got it,” Canada said. “I’ve said it a lot. Kasim has got it. When you talk about quarterbacks, what is it? I don’t know. Some guys got it and some guys don’t. He has a great knowledge of the game. He made a couple of mistakes. He was a little late on the safety play and I thought we missed a chance at a big one there, but it’s not like he came over and threw a fit. He was frustrated but he came back and he played.”

After a long and controversial offseason, the Terps were eager to get back on the field. But perhaps none more so than Hill, who was playing in his first game since rehabbing a torn ACL that cost him the majority of last season.

“We’re a really close-knit family,” Hill said. “Everything that has happened this summer has brought us closer together. This is the closest I’ve ever been with my teammates and coaches. It feels great to get a win and get back out there. It has been a long time since we’ve played a football game and it was just fun to be back out there with everybody.”

Texas senior linebacker Gary Johnson also helped the Terps’ cause by being ejected from the game for targeting in the beginning of the second quarter after laying a late hit on a scrambling Hill.

Texas closed the gap before halftime and entered the locker room down 24-22. A back-and-forth second half made for an exciting finish, which was delayed for about 90 minutes at the start of the fourth quarter because of severe thunderstorms in the area.

Coming back onto a soggy FedEx Field, the Terps were able to hold onto their narrow lead and do what they had to do to finish the game on top.

“The delay was a part of it,” Canada said. “We’ve all been through those. Our kids did a great job.”

Maryland held a steep advantage in total yards in the first quarter but finished the first half with just 22 more yards than Texas after the Longhorns went into halftime scoring 15 unanswered points. The Terps ended up finishing with just two more total yards and each team’s box score at the end of the game practically mirrored one another. But the biggest difference in the contest was the Terps offense protecting the ball and the three consecutive turnovers forced by Maryland’s defense to end the game.

“Our players weren’t going to be denied,” Canada said. “Great credit to our defense. I put them in a bad spot on that sneak at the 40-yard line and we put them in a bad spot with a mistake on the safety and we didn’t punt it very well after the safety so they had two short touchdowns. But they played very, very well. They played together and they found a way to get it done.”

In his postgame press conference, Canada mentioned that his team was fully focused on getting a win Saturday and added that the Terps’ motivation came from within as the program discussed only needing each other to accomplish what they set out to do. Maryland’s approach to dealing with recent tough times appears to be to block out the outside distractions and focus on their internal progress. And that game plan is something the Terps coaches and players believe helped lead to another signature win over Texas to start the season.

“Of course every win is great, but the team just stuck together through the whole course of everything that has happened,” Jacobs said. “We stayed together. That was our motto and we stuck by it. From the players to the coaches to the staff, everybody in the building who packs our parachutes stuck together and I think that’s the result of today.”

Maryland will head to Ohio next weekend to take on Bowling Green.