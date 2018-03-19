After a disappointing finish to the 2017-2018 season that concluded with no postseason play for the Maryland men's basketball team, Terps coaches have been hitting the recruiting trail hard, traveling all over the country as they look to fill out next season's roster.
On Monday, Terps assistant Kevin Broadus made the trip to Hutchinson, Kan., where the 2017-2018 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship got underway.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news