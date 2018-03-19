After a disappointing finish to the 2017-2018 season that concluded with no postseason play for the Maryland men's basketball team, Terps coaches have been hitting the recruiting trail hard, traveling all over the country as they look to fill out next season's roster.

On Monday, Terps assistant Kevin Broadus made the trip to Hutchinson, Kan., where the 2017-2018 NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball Championship got underway.