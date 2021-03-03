TerrapinSportsReport - 'The best is yet to come' for surging Terps

It isn’t difficult to spot the low point of the season for the Terrapins. It came on Feb. 5, when the Terps lost to host Penn State by a score of 55-50. It was Maryland’s lowest offensive output of the season and the result left the Terps staring at a 4-8 conference record with a top-5 Ohio State team up next.

“We’ve grown up,” Turgeon said. “We have a great competitive spirit so that never left us. Even though we were losing and we weren’t as confident, our competitive spirit never left us. I think on February 8 we were still a really good defensive team, we made a lot of mistakes versus Ohio State and they made us pay but we were a really good defensive team and I think really since February 5 or whatever it was when we scored 50, our offense has gotten better and our spacing has gotten better and we’ve gotten more confident and our best players are getting more of a chance to be who they are. Defense has stayed consistent, rebounding has gotten better and then the offense has just gotten better. And with that when you win and you’re playing well, confidence grows and it’s easy to learn from winning than it is losing”

According to junior guard Aaron Wiggins, things began to click for the players following a talk from Turgeon in which he simply let them know that while they had come a long way, better days were ahead.

“Before our streak started, coach mentioned the best is yet to come,” said Wiggins. “He told us we’re still growing, we’re still learning a lot but we’ve come a long way even still and guys just kind of understood that and realized the best still might be yet to come and guys kind of believed that. Guys locked in and we’re doing everything we can on the defensive and offensive end to just make sure our future is what we want it to be.”

The players have bought in collectively and taken a short-term approach during their current win streak.

“Just being on the same page. Nobody wants to lose games and when you’re losing games you try and figure out what’s causing you to lose. I think we’ve addressed a lot of those things that were kind of affecting us in some of the games we’ve lost and we’ve tried to perfect those things and get better with them. We’re all on the same page in terms of trying to get better every single game, be prepared for the game that we have in front of us, taking it one game at a time and not being worried about anything that’s being said outside of what we want,” Wiggins said.

The Terps are coming off of perhaps their most complete performance in conference play, a 73-55 win over Michigan State. Still, the team continues to strive for more according to senior guard Darryl Morsell.

“We all feel like we haven’t put together a complete 40 minutes just as far as hitting shots, being locked in defensively,” said Morsell. “Like we’ve had spurts where we might have had a game where we did well for 32 minutes, or had a game where we were locked in for 20 minutes, something like that. But we all feel like we have not put a whole game yet. And that’s just speaking on the best is yet to come, just us believing that we have the capability and potential to put a whole 40 minutes together. It’s just kind of that belief and something we’re trying to build on.”

It would be easy for the Terps to look past a Northwestern team that has lost 13 straight conference games this season with the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments right around the corner, but that won’t happen, according to Morsell.

“Right now as a team, we’re taking it one day at a time and just focusing on getting better everyday. Right now we’re locked in on Northwestern and we’re going to let everything else handle itself. We just try to get better, work on what we need to continue to improve on and just going out and competing on the court.”

The Terps will try for their sixth straight win Wednesday night in Evanston where they are set to tip-off with Northwestern at 9 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on BTN and broadcast on the Maryland Sports Radio Network.