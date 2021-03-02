The Washington D.C. area is always a hotbed for college football talent and the next big thing (pun intended) will be Jordan Seaton . The freshman offensive lineman out of Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High stands at 6-foot-6, 290-pounds and scholarship offers will be piling up soon enough.

“Overall, the recruiting process is going well so far,” Seaton said. “I’m just waiting to get some film and send it to the coaches. I'm looking forward to letting the coaches know what type of player I am.

“The coaches want me to work on my stance and get slimmer,” he said. “I did most of the things I needed to do so now we're going get to work in our first game and I can show them what I've been doing all summer.

“The schools that have been showing me attention so far are Maryland, Penn State, and Georgia,” said Seaton. “Those are the three that are most interested right now.”