The Terrapin Ten: Post Bowling Green
Despite some early struggles, Maryland came out in the second half and dominated, blowing out Bowling Green 45-14 in their first road game of the season.
Offensively, it was all about the running backs, who combined to rush for 444 yards, including Ty Johnson and Tayon Fleet-Davis who each rushed for over 100 yards. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill was his steady self, going 8-of-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the air.
On defense, the Terps were led by Isaiah Davis, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles and a pair sacks.
|Rank
|Name
|Why?
|
1.
|
Ty Johnson
|
After a tough opener versus Texas, Johnson ran wild versus Bowling Green, rushing for a game-high 124 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Last Week: NR
|
2.
|
Tayon Fleet-Davis
|
Fleet-Davis followed up last week's big touchdown run versus Texas by rushing for 102 yards an a pair of TDs on just 15 carries versus Bowling Green. Last Week: 7
|
3.
|
Lorenzo Harrison
|
Harrison rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on just 8 carries. He could have had a second touchdown and more yardage if not for some early penalties by the o-line. Last Week: NR
|
4.
|
Anthony McFarland
|
The highly touted redshirt freshman had his coming out party versus Bowling Green, rushing for 69 yards on 8 carries to go along with two catches for 53 yards. His usage should only increase as the season progresses. Last Week: NR
|
5.
|
Isaiah Davis
|
The junior linebacker had one of the best performances of his Terps career, recording 10 tackles, including a pair of sacks. Last Week: NR
|
6.
|
Antoine Brooks
|
Despite being all over the field, a relatively quiet game statistically speaking, as Brooks finished with just 4 tackles, including half a sack. Last Week: 2
|
7.
|
Sean Christie
|
The Terps' starting left guard, Christie graded out as the top offensive lineman versus Bowling Green, playing a team-high 67 snaps. Last Week: NR
|
8.
|
Kasim Hill
|
It was another steady, turnover-free performance from Kasim Hill, who went 8-of-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the air. Last Week: 3
|
9.
|
Tre Watson
|
Tre Watson had another solid outing in his second start as a Terp, finishing with four tackles and a pass breakup. Last Week: 8
|
10.
|
Darnell Savage
|
The leader of the Terps' secondary, Savage finished with 3 tackles in a game where the DBs were rarely tested. Last Week: 4