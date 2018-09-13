Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-13 14:59:48 -0500') }} football Edit

The Terrapin Ten: Post Bowling Green

Odqxg0kwsvpdxhkizgqc
Ty Johnson (No. 24) rushed for a game-high 123 yards versus Bowling Green.
USA TODAY Sports
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
Publisher

Despite some early struggles, Maryland came out in the second half and dominated, blowing out Bowling Green 45-14 in their first road game of the season.

Offensively, it was all about the running backs, who combined to rush for 444 yards, including Ty Johnson and Tayon Fleet-Davis who each rushed for over 100 yards. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill was his steady self, going 8-of-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the air.

On defense, the Terps were led by Isaiah Davis, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles and a pair sacks.

Like our list? Hate our list? Let us know on our message board. We will be giving our great members a chance to have their voices heard in the tabulation of the rankings, so be sure to be a part of all the action and let your voice be heard.

Post Bowling Green Terrapin Ten
Rank Name Why?

1.

Ty Johnson

After a tough opener versus Texas, Johnson ran wild versus Bowling Green, rushing for a game-high 124 yards and a touchdown on just 12 carries. Last Week: NR

2.

Tayon Fleet-Davis

Fleet-Davis followed up last week's big touchdown run versus Texas by rushing for 102 yards an a pair of TDs on just 15 carries versus Bowling Green. Last Week: 7

3.

Lorenzo Harrison

Harrison rushed for 86 yards and a touchdown on just 8 carries. He could have had a second touchdown and more yardage if not for some early penalties by the o-line. Last Week: NR

4.

Anthony McFarland

The highly touted redshirt freshman had his coming out party versus Bowling Green, rushing for 69 yards on 8 carries to go along with two catches for 53 yards. His usage should only increase as the season progresses. Last Week: NR

5.

Isaiah Davis

The junior linebacker had one of the best performances of his Terps career, recording 10 tackles, including a pair of sacks. Last Week: NR

6.

Antoine Brooks

Despite being all over the field, a relatively quiet game statistically speaking, as Brooks finished with just 4 tackles, including half a sack. Last Week: 2

7.

Sean Christie

The Terps' starting left guard, Christie graded out as the top offensive lineman versus Bowling Green, playing a team-high 67 snaps. Last Week: NR

8.

Kasim Hill

It was another steady, turnover-free performance from Kasim Hill, who went 8-of-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the air. Last Week: 3

9.

Tre Watson

Tre Watson had another solid outing in his second start as a Terp, finishing with four tackles and a pass breakup. Last Week: 8

10.

Darnell Savage

The leader of the Terps' secondary, Savage finished with 3 tackles in a game where the DBs were rarely tested. Last Week: 4
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}