Despite some early struggles, Maryland came out in the second half and dominated, blowing out Bowling Green 45-14 in their first road game of the season.

Offensively, it was all about the running backs, who combined to rush for 444 yards, including Ty Johnson and Tayon Fleet-Davis who each rushed for over 100 yards. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill was his steady self, going 8-of-16 for 121 yards and a touchdown through the air.

On defense, the Terps were led by Isaiah Davis, who finished with a game-high 10 tackles and a pair sacks.

