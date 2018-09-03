The Terrapin Ten: Post Texas
For the second straight season, Maryland came out early and took it to a ranked Texas team before hanging on for the win late.
True freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones put on a historic display in the first half, throwing, catching and rushing for a touchdown. Even more amazing, his three touchdowns came on the first three touches of his college career. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill led the offense for a full 60 minutes, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown while not turning the ball over once.
On defense, Antoine Brooks led the Terps with 11 tackles and a game-clinching interception, while free safety Darnell Savage was all over the field, finishing with six tackles, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage, as well as a pass breakup.
Like our list? Hate our list? Let us know on our message board. We will be giving our great members a chance to have their voices heard in the tabulation of the rankings, so be sure to be a part of all the action and let your voice be heard.
|Rank
|Name
|Why?
|
1.
|
Jeshaun Jones
|
When you become the first true freshman in NCAA history to score three touchdowns, three different ways on your first three collegiate touches? This is a no-brainer.
|
2.
|
Antoine Brooks
|
The Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance, Brooks was all over the field versus Texas, recording a team-high 11 tackles and hauling in the game-sealing INT with just over a minute left and the Terps clinging to a five-point lead.
|
3.
|
Kasim Hill
|
Picked up right where he left off before his season-ending injury last year, playing near flawless football and most importantly, not turning the ball over. Finished 17-29 for 222 yards and a touchdown through the air.
|
4.
|
Darnell Savage
|
Was all over the field from his free safety spot, finishing with six tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage to go along with a pass breakup.
|
5.
|
Tino Ellis
|
You could almost interchange Savage and Ellis here as both had tremendous games for the Terps' secondary. Ellis was the Terps' top cover corner, finishing with five tackles (2 TFL) a forced fumble and a pass breakup.
|
6.
|
Taivon Jacobs
|
As expected, Jacobs was the Terps' go-to receiver to start the season. He finished with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with six targets.
|
7.
|
Tayon Fleet-Davis
|
In a game where the Terps struggled running the ball, Fleet-Davis finished with a team-high 31 yards rushing, including a pretty 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Terps up for good, 31-29.
|
8.
|
Tre Watson
|
The former Illini was solid in his Terps debut, finishing with nine tackles and a big interception of Shane Ehlinger late in the fourth quarter with the Terps up by five.
|
9.
|
Wade Lees
|
Lees was outstanding in the Terps' season opener, regularly pinning Texas' offense inside the 10-yard line. In all, he punted the ball seven times for a 37.9-yard average and placed four of those punts inside the 10-yard line. Field position was critical throughout the game.
|
10.
|
Mbi Tanyi
|
The Houston native had a solid outing, starting at defensive tackle for the Terps and finishing with four tackles, including one tackle for a loss. He's become a mainstay in the starting lineup and a leader for the defense up front.