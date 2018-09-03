For the second straight season, Maryland came out early and took it to a ranked Texas team before hanging on for the win late.

True freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones put on a historic display in the first half, throwing, catching and rushing for a touchdown. Even more amazing, his three touchdowns came on the first three touches of his college career. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill led the offense for a full 60 minutes, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown while not turning the ball over once.

On defense, Antoine Brooks led the Terps with 11 tackles and a game-clinching interception, while free safety Darnell Savage was all over the field, finishing with six tackles, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage, as well as a pass breakup.

