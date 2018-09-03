Ticker
The Terrapin Ten: Post Texas

Tayon Fleet-Davis (No. 8) scores a 4th quarter touchdown to put the Terps up for good, 31-29.
USA TODAY Sports
Scott Greene • TerrapinSportsReport.com
For the second straight season, Maryland came out early and took it to a ranked Texas team before hanging on for the win late.

True freshman wideout Jeshaun Jones put on a historic display in the first half, throwing, catching and rushing for a touchdown. Even more amazing, his three touchdowns came on the first three touches of his college career. Redshirt freshman quarterback Kasim Hill led the offense for a full 60 minutes, throwing for 222 yards and a touchdown while not turning the ball over once.

On defense, Antoine Brooks led the Terps with 11 tackles and a game-clinching interception, while free safety Darnell Savage was all over the field, finishing with six tackles, two of which came behind the line of scrimmage, as well as a pass breakup.

Like our list? Hate our list? Let us know on our message board. We will be giving our great members a chance to have their voices heard in the tabulation of the rankings, so be sure to be a part of all the action and let your voice be heard.

Post Texas Terrapin Ten
Rank Name Why?

1.

Jeshaun Jones

When you become the first true freshman in NCAA history to score three touchdowns, three different ways on your first three collegiate touches? This is a no-brainer.

2.

Antoine Brooks

The Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Week for his performance, Brooks was all over the field versus Texas, recording a team-high 11 tackles and hauling in the game-sealing INT with just over a minute left and the Terps clinging to a five-point lead.

3.

Kasim Hill

Picked up right where he left off before his season-ending injury last year, playing near flawless football and most importantly, not turning the ball over. Finished 17-29 for 222 yards and a touchdown through the air.

4.

Darnell Savage

Was all over the field from his free safety spot, finishing with six tackles, including two behind the line of scrimmage to go along with a pass breakup.

5.

Tino Ellis

You could almost interchange Savage and Ellis here as both had tremendous games for the Terps' secondary. Ellis was the Terps' top cover corner, finishing with five tackles (2 TFL) a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

6.

Taivon Jacobs

As expected, Jacobs was the Terps' go-to receiver to start the season. He finished with five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown. He also led the team with six targets.

7.

Tayon Fleet-Davis

In a game where the Terps struggled running the ball, Fleet-Davis finished with a team-high 31 yards rushing, including a pretty 17-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to put the Terps up for good, 31-29.

8.

Tre Watson

The former Illini was solid in his Terps debut, finishing with nine tackles and a big interception of Shane Ehlinger late in the fourth quarter with the Terps up by five.

9.

Wade Lees

Lees was outstanding in the Terps' season opener, regularly pinning Texas' offense inside the 10-yard line. In all, he punted the ball seven times for a 37.9-yard average and placed four of those punts inside the 10-yard line. Field position was critical throughout the game.

10.

Mbi Tanyi

The Houston native had a solid outing, starting at defensive tackle for the Terps and finishing with four tackles, including one tackle for a loss. He's become a mainstay in the starting lineup and a leader for the defense up front.

