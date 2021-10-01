Three Keys to Victory: Iowa

With Maryland set to host No. 5 Iowa Friday night in College Park, TSR takes a look at three keys to victory for the Terps as they look to stay undefeated and move to 5-0 for the first time since 2001.



Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (No. 84) has been the focal point of the Hawkeyes' pass offense so far this season. (USA TODAY Sports)

CONTINUE TO BE EXPLOSIVE

Maryland enters Friday night's game versus No. 5 Iowa with one of the best offenses in the country, ranked 22nd nationally in yards per play (6.92). But delve a little deeper, and you will find that much of what makes the Terps' offense so successful is their explosiveness. The Terps come into Friday night's game 18th nationally with 71 plays of 10 or more yards. Delve even further, and Maryland is tied for 10th nationally with 27 plays of 20 or more yards. The Terps will look to keep those explosive plays going versus Iowa, as Maryland starting quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa has three receivers in Dontay Demus, Rakim Jarrett and Jeshaun Jones who are all averaging over 15 yards per reception. A fourth receiver to keep an eye on is tight end Chig Okonkwo, who caught an 18-yard touchdown in the Terps' opener versus West Virginia. Iowa's top-ranked defense will be a major test for the Terps' offense, but explosive plays should still be there for Maryland.



LIMITING 'SELF-INFLICTED WOUNDS,' WINNING THE TURNOVER BATTLE

It is something Maryland head coach Mike Locksley has talked about since the start of fall camp, but the Terps must limit the 'self-inflicted wounds' Friday night versus an Iowa team that plays some of the most disciplined football in the country. The Terps are coming off of their worst game yet in the penalty department, with nine penalties for 120 yards versus Kent State. And while Locksley can live with some penalties, the lining up offsides, false starts and dead ball personal fouls are potential game changers in a close contest. As for the turnover battle, both the Terps and Hawkeyes come into Friday night's game with a positive turnover margin. Tagovailoa and Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras have each thrown just a single interception so far this season through four games, so interceptions could be tough to come by. Petras has been sacked nine times, however, including three times last week versus Colorado State and four times on the road at Iowa State. Maryland enters the game tied for fifth nationally with 16 sacks, so a sack and fumble or possibly a strip sack could potentially be the difference in a close game.



SLOWING DOWN SAM LAPORTA