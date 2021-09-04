Three Keys to Victory: West Virginia

With Maryland and West Virginia set to kick off the 2021 season inside Maryland Stadium Saturday, TSR takes a look at three keys to victory for the Terps.

West Virginia senior running back Leddie Brown rushed for over 1,000 yards last season. (USA TODAY Sports)

LIMIT LEDDIE

West Virginia senior running back Leddie Brown enters Saturday's game versus Maryland coming off of a 1,000-yard season in 2020 in which he averaged a healthy 5.1 yards per carry. Although a small sample size of just five games due to a COVID shortened season, Maryland's defense gave up an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 292.2 yards per game in 2020, ranking them towards the bottom in each category. For the Terps to slow down the West Virginia offense, they are going to need their front three to get consistent push and everyone behind them focused on stopping the run. Maryland can't afford to let WVU have numerous long, sustained scoring drives that wear down the defense. Maryland's linebackers will also need to be watching for Brown catching the ball out of the backfield. Brown had 31 catches for 202 yards and a pair of scores last season, making him a major threat in both the running and passing game.

CASHING IN ON THE RETURN OF CHIG

One of Maryland's most glaring issues on offense last season was a lack of tight end that posed any sort of threat in the passing game. Maryland tight ends caught just a single pass in 2020. One of the biggest reasons for this was Chig Okonkwo choosing to sit out the 2020 season after learning he had myocarditis. Fast forward to 2021 and Okonkwo is back and looking better than ever. The senior tight end was second on the team with 19 receptions in 2019 and had three receiving touchdowns in 2018. He showed his ability to help stretch the field and be an safety valve for Taulia Tagovailoa in the Terps' spring game, hauling in six catches for 81 yards. West Virginia's defense will need to account for Okonkwo on just about every play and he along with Tagovailoa have now shown they have the chemistry to make linebackers and secondaries pay if he's left open. The Terps should also have a second threat at the tight end position this season in Corey Dyches, the former high school basketball star who began his career at wide receiver. With WVU having a pair of new starters in the secondary, this could be where Maryland has a chance to really take advantage of some mismatches.

ELIMINATING 'SELF INFLICTED WOUNDS'