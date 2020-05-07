National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell’s Three-Point Stance is here with a look at some under-the-radar programs recruiting well, the top 10 2021 NFL Draft prospects in order and a recap of some big recent commitments.

We all know that Ohio State, Clemson, LSU and other high-profile programs are recruiting well. The big boys will eat. We get it. Even a program like Tennessee, which is rebuilding, is expected to recruit well. But what about programs landing some key players without the national attention. Don’t they deserve love, too? Here are a few of them.

Boston College — Jeff Hafley is doing a solid job at Boston College as he tries to overcome some average recruiting of the previous regime. The Eagles won’t finish in the top 25 in recruiting but they should have a solid class that could place in the top 35, led by long DB commit Jalen Cheek.

Iowa — I’m going to continue to pump up the Iowa recruiting efforts because the Hawkeyes are doing a very good job and continue to add talent. With 15 commitments and not a two-star in the mix, Kirk Ferentz is doing one of his best jobs ever.

Minnesota — PJ Fleck can recruit and we are learning how well this year. He’s doing well at home but also landing key players like DB Steven Ortiz from Arizona and WR Lemeke Brockington from Georgia. A top-10 class at this stage is impressive.

Wisconsin — The Wisconsin recruiting approach doesn’t change much from year to year as Paul Chryst targets high profile players but also finds great fits. In-state recruiting has been very good and the linebackers are talented, including a huge get from Florida in Jake Chaney.

Maryland — Mike Locksley is a great recruiter and has taken things to the next level for the Terps in recruiting. The last two commitments have been in-state four-stars many programs wanted. That’s key.

Cincinnati — The Group of Five never gets enough love in recruiting and Luke Fickell has it going at Cincinnati. Eleven of the 13 commitments in the Bearcats' class are three-stars. That’s very solid.

Rutgers — Greg Schiano was the perfect choice for a second run at Rutgers and he’s doing a solid job in-state. There is an uptick in talent in this class so far from the last few years.

Virginia — Bronco Mendenhall has been known as a coach who finds and develops talent and his national recruiting approach is paying off, led by West Coast end Josh McCarron.

Michigan State — Mel Tucker is on a roll after his late move from Colorado to Michigan State and I like what the Spartans are doing. Charles Brantley, the latest commitment from Florida, is the best so far and all 10 commits are three-stars or better.

Missouri — I’ve said a few times I like what Eli Drinkwitz is doing so far at Missouri and the in-state recruiting has been good, led by Travion Ford. Taj Butts is a sleeper in this class.