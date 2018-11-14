CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



1. Hey CU, you need to bring Mac back

The rumors are out there and he’s been on the hot seat, but I’m surprised that Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre could be ousted from his head coaching job. Yes, he’s struggled overall (30-43 overall and 14-38 in conference), but what does Colorado expect? This, after all, isn’t the 1990s when Colorado was a national title contender and could recruit states like California with ease.

This is a guy who led his team to a 10-4 record a couple of years ago, won the Pac-12 South and had his team in the Top 25 this season. Yes, Colorado started off 5-0 and has lost five straight games, but they have been fairly competitive overall and not an embarrassment.

It’s even more surprising since MacIntyre signed a contract extension in 2017 and would be owed around $10 million in a buyout. Does Colorado think they will find someone better? They could make a bowl game this year after all and the team doesn’t look so bad.

Let’s remember that geographically they are in big trouble when it comes to being in the Pac-12 and recruiting is a challenge, but MacIntyre has done a good job in that department.

How much does the abuse scandal involving one of his assistants back in 2016 have to do with this? It’s not clear. That was clearly mishandled and perhaps the administration held it against him, but why give him an extension after that?

In some cases, like with Bobby Petrino at Louisville, it makes sense to get rid of the coach because the team has given up on him. But I haven’t seen signs of that at Colorado and the Buffs brass might regret this decision in the long run.

2. Recommendations from the one-man Farrell Search Committee

Here are the perfect hires for Maryland, Kansas and Louisville as we move forward in their searches. Maryland – Matt Rhule:I first though Mike Locksley would be the best choice as the Alabama offensive coordinator has great ties to the area for recruiting, but Rhule’s experience in handling a nightmare program at Baylor coming off scandal gives him the nod. As much as Locksley would kill it in recruiting, Rhule is the better choice to run the program and take it to a positive direction.

And it’s not like he can’t recruit as much of his staff is adept at recruiting the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic area. A lot depends on how comfortable he is at Baylor and the amount of security that Maryland can offer, but if they come with the right offer, he’s the best choice. Kansas – Les Miles: Miles, the former LSU head coach, wants to get back into coaching and appears willing to take on the challenge at Kansas. And the Jayhawks couldn’t ask for a more experienced and better coach to perhaps take the team to the next level. They have had some success recruiting Louisiana already and that would continue under Miles, an elite recruiter, and his coaching ability speaks for itself.

Miles was ousted at LSU for a lack of offensive imagination, but we are seeing now that Ed Orgeron can’t steer the offense in the right direction either. There is a good case to be made that Miles would be doing just as well as Orgeron this season had he remained the coach. Louisville – Jeff Brohm: What better fit could there be? Louisville is home for him, he cares about the program, he’s done a very good job at Purdue and he’s known as an offensive genius. He can also recruit and bring elite talent to Louisville and get them back as a contender in the ACC.

3. Laying odds in the Kelly Bryant sweepstakes

