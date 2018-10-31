CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position



Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Mike Farrell's thought-provoking Three-Point Stance is here with some thoughts on Maryland's decision to reinstate D.J. Durkin, some headlines you would have never expected and some breakout players this season.

1. Bad move, Maryland

USA Today Sports Images

I’m very confused. After all the negative publicity regarding Maryland head coach DJ Durkin and the alleged toxic football environment he allowed to fester there, how on earth could the University System of Maryland Board of Regents keep him on as head coach? After all, this is a coach who let his strength coach run amok and had a player, Jordan McNair, die on his watch. McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, passed away in June and the university even admitted fault in the tragic loss. Durkin’s strength coach, Rick Court, was forced to resign in August and even McNair’s family feels that Durkin should be ousted. The easiest thing for Maryland would have been to rid itself of Durkin, hire a new coach and rehab its reputation.

So what happens now? How can Maryland recruit elite student-athletes to its football program with Durkin back in charge? What parents are going to send their children to a coach accused of festering an environment of bullying and abuse? I, and many agreed, thought for sure that Durkin would be gone long before this decision and his retention is a shock. Maryland is 5-3 without him and 3-2 in arguably the toughest division in college football under interim coach Matt Canada. Not only have the Terps not missed a beat from last year’s 4-8 season, they seem to be a better football team without Durkin in charge. I have no clue why they would bring this guy back, but they will get what they deserve on the recruiting trail moving forward. Honestly, I’m simply stunned. TerrapinSportsReport.com: Durkin to be reinstated

2. Surprise challengers

Bryce Hall (34), Joey Blount (29) USA TODAY Sports Images

Who would expect Virginia to be winning the ACC Coastal at this stage of the season? That’s just one example of some positive headlines I am most surprised to see: 1. UVA leads the ACC Coastal: Who would have thought that the Cavaliers would be ahead of Miami, Virginia Tech and others at this stage in the Coastal? Virginia isn’t getting as much attention as it deserves. Its defense has played well, leading the division by giving up just 18.8 points per game. 2. Northwestern leads the Big Ten West: Remember when Wisconsin was a lock for the division and a playoff contender? Northwestern is now a big-time threat to take the division and would be in better shape had it hung on to defeat Michigan. 3. Washington State is the best of the Pac-12: Washington was supposed to be the class of the Pac-12 but Washington State is the top 10 team and has taken the conference by storm. 4. Kentucky is playing for the SEC East: Kentucky is playing an important game in November and has playoff, that’s right, playoff chances riding on this weekend’s game against Georgia. That’s surprising. 5. Boston College and Syracuse closest to Clemson: With Florida State a disaster and NC State falling apart, it's BC and Syracuse at 6-2 and the closest challengers to Clemson. No one is going to knock off the Tigers, but by all accounts no one would have expected the Eagles and Orange to be doing this well.

3. Big seasons, big surprises

Laviska Shenault USA TODAY Sports Images