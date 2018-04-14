Maryland landed their third pledge in the Class of 2019 Saturday morning when Tampa Catholic (Fla.) three-star athlete Ahmarean Brown announced his commitment to the Terps via Twitter.

Brown, who was on a visit to College Park this weekend, chose the Terps over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, West Virginia and more.

Although Brown is listed as an athlete by Rivals, the 5-foot-9, 160-pounder was recruited as a slot receiver who also has the potential to to make an impact in the return game.

Brown is the third commit overall for the Terps 2019 class and the first on the offensive side of the ball. He is the No. 34-ranked athlete and No. 57-ranked player in the state of Florida by Rivals.

Stay tuned to TSR for more on Brown's commitment.