Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-03-22 12:18:51 -0500') }} football Edit

Three-star Peach State LB surprised by Maryland offer

Pat Donohue
Staff Writer

Westover School (Albany, Ga.) 2019 three-star inside linebacker Jamie Pettway is starting to see his recruitment gain some serious traction. With SEC offers from South Carolina and Tennessee already in hand, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Peach State prospect’s latest look came March 13 from Maryland, which surprised Pettway with an offer and already has his full attention.

X26zssolnli4tntjj6zw
Jamie Pettway
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}