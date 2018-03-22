Westover School (Albany, Ga.) 2019 three-star inside linebacker Jamie Pettway is starting to see his recruitment gain some serious traction. With SEC offers from South Carolina and Tennessee already in hand, the 6-foot-2, 234-pound Peach State prospect’s latest look came March 13 from Maryland, which surprised Pettway with an offer and already has his full attention.
