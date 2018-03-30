IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) 2019 three-star cornerback Jayden Curry has been committed to North Carolina since last summer, but that could soon be changing, especially after a trip to College Park March 29 that left the Virginia native “high on Maryland.”
