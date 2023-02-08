With the loss, the Terps are now 1-6 on the road in league play. They will now return home where they will face Penn State on Saturday.

Maryland (16-8, 7-6) was led by senior guard Jahmir Young, who scored a team-high 17 points. He was one of four Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior wing Hakim Hart (12 points), sophomore big man Julian Reese (11 points) and senior forward Donta Scott (10 points). Michigan State's Joey Hauser led all scorers with a game-high 20 points.

The Terps' win streak came to an end Tuesday night, as they fell to Michigan State in East Lansing by a final score of 63-58.

Terps dig huge hole early

On the road, in one of the toughest environments in college hoops and the Terps dug themselves into a 15-0 hole to open the game Tuesday night. To their credit, they then went on a 6-0 run of their own and trailed by just nine at the half.

The Terps flipped the script in the second half however, using a 14-0 run of their own early on to take a two-point lead with 12:37 remaining. But back-to-back threes by Jaden Akins and Tyson Walker put the Spartans up 4 and they would hang on to the lead the rest of the way.

Kevin Willard's squad showed they have the mental fortitude to overcome a large early deficit, but unfortunately weren't able to execute and make enough plays when they needed them down the stretch to come away with the win. Still, like the Purdue loss, this was the type of effort you want to see from your team on the road, despite coming up on the wrong end on the scoreboard.

Three-point woes continue

3-for-22

Yes, you read that right. The Terps were 3-for-22 (14%) from beyond the arc Tuesday night in East Lansing. And while you would probably like to see a team attempt fewer threes when they are making such a small percentage, the truth is they had a lot of good looks from beyond the arc.

Hakim Hart missed a couple of wide open looks from deep in the second half, while Jahmir Young was just 1-for-6 from deep, including an airball late in the second half with a chance to tie the game up for the Terps.

Maryland did do a good job of attacking the basket and not settling for jump shots for much of the game. In fact, during Maryland's second half 14-0 run, the Terps had three consecutive three-point plays the old fashioned way. First, with Young driving the lane for an And-1. Then with Hart converting the And-1 on a fast break layup. Finally, Donta Scott had what looked to be a three-point attempt with Hauser flying at him when he gave a ball fake, drove the lane and got fouled while dunking it home.

On the other end of the floor, the Terps allowed Michigan State to shoot 45 percent from three, regularly failing to close out on outside shooters.

Three-point shooting has become an issue for the Terps, especially in close losses. In their three losses by five points or less to Tennessee, Purdue and Michigan State, the Terps are shooting an abysmal 8-of-67 (12%) from beyond the arc. You simply aren't going to win many close games shooting that poorly from three.

Martinez plays major minutes

Senior Georgetown transfer Don Carey started the game for Maryland Tuesday night, but it was junior Ian Martinez who finished it.



Carey struggled mightily in the first half, going 0-for-4 from three, recording just a single foul as his only stat in 11 minutes of action.

Despite entering the season as a 40 percent career three-point shooter, Carey has simply been unable to consistently find his outside stroke this season. Tuesday night, Carey couldn't buy a bucket and was taken out of the game after forcing a bad three-point attempt.

Martinez replaced Carey in the lineup to start the second half and played all 20 minutes of the second stanza. And while Martinez didn't light up the scoreboard, he did finish with two points, six rebounds and two assists and was active on both ends of the floor.

The question going forward is likely whether this might signal the end of Carey's stay in the starting lineup. Perhaps the most telling stat from Tuesday night's game was Carey finishing -13 (+/-) in just 11 minutes of action, while Ian Martinez finished +6 (+/-).