With the loss, Maryland (10-5, 1-3) has now dropped three straight in Big Ten play and five straight versus Power 5 opponents. The Terps will next return home where they will face No. 23 Ohio State on Sunday.

The Terps were led by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a team-high 13 points. Senior backcourt mate Don Carey came off the bench to score 12 points as the only other Terp to finish in double figures.

The Terps were unable to overcome another slow start Thursday night, falling to Rutgers on the road by a score of 64-50.

It seemed like Maryland's first-half offensive woes might have come to an end after the Terps took a 4-0 lead over the Scarlet Knights three minutes into the game. But that lead was short lived, as Rutgers went on a 15-0 run over the next seven minutes to take an 11-point lead less than halfway through the opening half.

Maryland struggled to make anything from beyond the arc, going 0 for 8 to start the game before knocking down three triples over the final two and a half minutes of the first half. They shot 6 of 24 (25%) from the field and turned the ball over 12 times in the opening 20 minutes, finishing with 17 points. It marked the third time this season the Terps have failed to score at least 20 points in the opening half.

The Terps simply must do a better job of scoring the basketball in the first half or they will continue to struggle. Not only do they simply need more points, but by scoring it also allows them to set up their full court pressure which helps them create more easy points via turnovers.

Scott's struggles

While the team has struggled as a whole over the last month, Donta Scott has struggled individually over the past two games. After scoring just five points in 18 minutes of action versus Michigan, Scott scored just six points in 30 minutes of action versus Rutgers. He went a combined 5 of 20 from the field and 0 for 7 from beyond the arc in the past two games with zero assists and four turnovers.

It isn't just the fact that Scott is missing shots that is troubling, but the fact that he's taking a lot of bad shots, from ill-advised threes to fade aways in the paint.

As a senior starter and the team's returning leading scorer from a season ago, Maryland simply needs more production from Scott if they want to get things turned around in league play.

Carey provides spark off the bench

For the third time in four games, Don Carey came off the bench for Kevin Willard's Terps, as freshman wing Noah Batchelor got his first career start versus Rutgers.

And for the second straight game coming off the bench, Carey scored in double figures, knocking down a handful of triples in the process. Care was the Terps' second-leading scorer versus Rutgers, finishing with 12 points on 4 of 8 shooting from beyond the arc. In his past two games coming off the bench, Carey is now 9 of 15 from beyond the arc.



Carey entered the season as a 40 percent career three-point shooter. He entered Thursday night's game shooting just 25 percent from beyond the arc. The Terps desperately need another reliable scorer and someone who can consistently knock down shots from beyond the arc and Carey should be that guy. If he can get his outside shot going the rest of the season it will give the Terps a chance to make some noise down the home stretch.