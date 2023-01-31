With the win, the Terps are now 12-1 at home, and a perfect 6-0 at home in Big Ten play. They will next head back out onto the road where they will face Minnesota on Saturday.

Maryland (15-7, 6-5) was led once again by senior point guard Jahmir Young, who scored a game-high 20 points. He was one of three Terps in double figure scoring along with senior forward Donta Scott (19 points) and sophomore forward Julian Reese (10 points).

Defense prevails

How do you win a game where you shoot 34 percent from the field and 23 percent from three by double figures? Simple. By playing elite defense.

Indiana came into Tuesday night's game not only as one of the highest scoring teams in the country, but as one of the most efficient offenses as well. The Terps held the Hoosiers well below their season average of 78.6 points, held them to 38 percent shooting from the field and a paltry 23 percent from beyond the three-point arc, where they entered the night shooting nearly 39 percent on the season.

Maryland defenders had active hands in the paint and were active in the passing lanes all night long, forcing 12 turnovers and coming up with six steals on the night which they were able to turn into 14 points. In all, five different Terps recorded a steal.

This win just goes to show once again that even when shots aren't falling, defense can carry a team to victory.

Young's torrid scoring streak continues

Jahmir Young came out hot versus the Hoosiers, scoring the first five points of the game for the Terps and never let up, finishing with a game-high 20 points. Young has now scored 20-or-more points in five of Maryland's last seven games.

The Hoosiers simply didn't seem to have anyone capable of staying in front of Young on drives to the basket, as he repeatedly beat Trey Galloway like a drum. And as he's done during the past seven games, Young once again got to the free throw line with regularity, going 5 of 6 from the charity stripe. He's now gotten to the line 50 times in the past seven games, scoring 44 of his 146 total points at the charity stripe.

Donta Scott is back

Donta Scott's 19-point performance marked the third straight game he has scored in double figures. And believe it or not, you have to go back to the Binghamton, St. Louis and Miami games all the way back in November to find the last time he went three straight games scoring 10 or more.

A big reason for Scott's inconsistencies has been due to poor three-point shooting or settling for jump shots. Against Indiana, Scott made just one of seven attempts from three, but he used his size to his advantage often, backing down defenders in the lane and drawing fouls in the process. He got to the line six times versus the Hoosiers and made all of his free throw attempts.

Scott was also extremely active on defense, finishing with a steal and a block.

If Scott can get back to being a consistent scoring threat night in and night out it would likely go a long way in improving Maryland's chances in making a deep run come March.