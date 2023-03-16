Here are three takeaways from the Terps' win over West Virginia.

With the win, the Terps move onto to a second-round matchup with the winner of No. 1 seed Alabama and No. 16 seed Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday.

Maryland (22-12) was led by sophomore big man Julian Reese, who finished with a team-high 17 points, a game-high 9 rebounds, three assists and three blocks. He was one of four Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior wing Hakim Hart (15 points), senior forward Donta Scott (11 points) and senior guard Jahmir Young (10 points).

That's what the No. 8 seed Terps did Thursday afternoon as they held on late to win a tight game versus No. 9 seed West Virginia by a final score of 67-65.

A game of runs

Things looked bleak for Maryland early on, as the Terps let West Virginia go on a 14-0 run in the first portion of the opening half to take a 16-4 lead at the 11:07 mark. Maryland went over seven minutes without a point during that stretch, with the scoreless streak finally ending on a pair of Jahmir Young free throws.

The Terps answered, however, using a 16-2 run of their own to take a 22-21 lead on a Young three-pointer from the top of the key with 6:07 remaining in the opening half.

Maryland would get a contested jumper from Patrick Emilien with the shot clock expiring for the final points of the half with just over a minute remaining as the Terps took a 32-30 lead into the locker room.

The Terps opened up their biggest lead of the game over the first two minutes of the second half, leading 38-31. But again, West Virginia would go on another big run, this time 16-0, to take a 47-38 lead with 15:05 left to play.

Again, the Terps answered with a 9-0 run of their own to take a 52-51 lead on a layup by Hakim Hart. One final 8-0 run over the last five minutes put the Terps up 64-59 with 2:45 remaining and they would hang on to the lead the rest of the game.

Reese takes over in second half

Sophomore big man Julian Reese went into the locker room having scored just four points and hauling in two rebounds at the half.

But with West Virginia starting big man Jimmy Bell in early foul trouble, Reese went to work in the second half, scoring 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while pulling down seven rebounds and blocking two shots.

Reese was physical and aggressive, working extremely hard on the offensive glass and taking it to Bell on the low blocks when he was on the floor with four fouls.

Reese also continued to show what an improved rim protector he has become, recording a couple of blocks in the second half. The 6-foot-9, 230-pounder now has 22 blocks over the Terps' past 10 games for a 2.2 blocks per game average.

Hart and Scott look like NCAA Tournament veterans

With senior guard Jahmir Young struggling with his shooting, turnovers and foul trouble, it was Hakim Hart and Donta Scott who stepped up along with Reese when needed.

The Philly duo started for the Terps the last time they took the floor in the NCAA tourney back in 2021 and while some of their teammates looked frazzled early on, they looked confident and ready to play from the onset, scoring Maryland's first two baskets of the game.

The duo hit big shot after big shot throughout the game, while both also coming up with big steals and big rebounds throughout.

The senior tandem will now likely get the chance to exact some revenge from the Terps' last NCAA Tournament loss, which came at the hands of the same Alabama team they should face on Saturday.