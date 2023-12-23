Friday night's win at UCLA marked the Terps' first road victory of the season, as they also ran their current winning streak to four games. It also marked Kevin Willard's 300th win as a head coach. They are back in action on Thursday, Dec. 28 when they host Coppin State.

The Terps came out and built an early double-digit lead at UCLA Friday night and never looked back, hanging on late for a 69-60 win over the Bruins in Westwood. Senior lead guard Jahmir Young put his team on his back, scoring a career-high 37 points while senior forward Donta Scott was once again the only other Terp to score in double figures with 17 points.

If you missed the Terps' win at UCLA Friday night, you might have missed one of the best individual performances by a Terp in a road game ever.

And that is not hyperbole.

Jahmir Young put on an absolute scoring clinic inside Pauley Pavilion, pouring in a career-high 37 points on 13-of-19 shooting from the field, including going 4-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Young scored the first eight points of the game for Maryland, in what was the Terps' last chance at any sort of meaningful non-conference win this season.

Late in the second half, when UCLA cut the Maryland lead down to two with just under five and a half minutes remaining, Young made back-to-back shot to put the Terps lead back to six as the Bruins would not get within a single possession of Maryland the rest of the way. In all, Young scored nine of the Terps' last 12 points of the game.

And Young didn't just impact the game scoring the ball, either. He had a game-high seven rebounds, a team-high three assists and added a steal for good measure.

From a historical perspective, Young's performance inside Pauley Pavilion will go down in Terrapin lore. His 37 points were the most scored by any Maryland player in a game since Diamond Stone scored 39 points versus Penn State on Dec. 30, 2015.

Only four players in program history have ever scored more than 37 points in a true road game. Len Bias scored 41 points at Duke on Jan. 25, 1986. Greivis Vasquez scored 41 points in a double-overtime win at Virginia Tech on Feb. 27, 2010. Joe Smith scored 40 points at Duke. on Jan. 1, 1995 and Walt Williams scored 38 points at Florida State on Feb. 5, 1992. That is elite company that Young is in, as all four former Terps were All-Americans during their college careers.

Young has now scored 20-plus points in six of the Terps' last eight games and seems to be hitting his stride as conference play gets into full swing to begin the new year

Scott impresses for a second straight game

After really struggling early on this season, senior forward Donta Scott has been the Terps' second-best player of late, after being the only Maryland player to score in double-figures for a second straight game.



Like Young, Scott got off to a hot start for the Terps inside Pauley Pavilion, scoring six of Maryland's first 15 points as they built an early double-digit lead. He hit an open three and had an aggressive take to the basket which led to an old-fashioned three-point play.

From the opening tip, Scott seemed dialed in and looked to be playing with a sense of urgency that had been missing early on this season. His aggressive play on both ends of the floor earned him nine trips to the free throw line, where he was 7-of-9 on the night.

Scott added six rebounds and a block and looked more comfortable shooting the three ball for a second straight game as he is now 6-of-13 from beyond the arc in the Terps' two most recent victories.



Reese's offensive struggles continue

While Young and Scott each had it going offensively for a second straight game, it was a second consecutive clunker for Maryland big man Julian Reese.

Coming off of a nine-point effort at home against Nicholls state in which he went just 3-of-13 from the field and 3-of-11 from the charity stripe, Reese had his worst offensive outing of the season, scoring just a single point before fouling out.



Reese had just two field goal attempts versus the Bruins and while he got to the free throw line six times he made just a single attempt.

And while Reese has done an excellent job of staying out of foul trouble for the most part this season, Reese only played 22 minutes versus the Bruins and he was forced to exit the game after picking up his fifth foul with 5:45 remaining.

Now if the Terps can just get all three of Young, Scott and Reese going at the same time.