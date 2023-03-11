With the loss, the Terps will now return to College Park where they will wait to find out their next opponent during Sunday's NCAA Tournament selection show.

Maryland (21-12) was led by senior wing Hakim Hart, who finished with a team-high 16 points in the loss. He was one of four Terps in double-figure scoring, along with senior guard Jahmir Young (12 points), senior guard Don Carey (11 points) and senior forward Donta Scott (10 points).

The Terps came out strong Friday night, taking a two-point halftime lead, but seemed to run out of gas in the second half, falling to Indiana by a final score of 70-60 in the Big Ten Tournament quarterfinals.

Terps come out hot, finish flat

The Terps didn't necessarily shoot the ball that well in the opening half, going 12-of-30 from the field, but they were hot from beyond the arc, going 6-of-13 and finishing with a higher shooting percentage from three (46%) than from the field overall (40%). Four different Terps made threes in the first half, including Carey and Hart, who each went 2-for-4 from beyond the arc.

Maryland also got it done on the defensive end in the first half, going on an 11-0 run and holding the Hoosiers scoreless for nearly five minutes midway through. The Hoosiers came roaring back late in the first, but the Terps were able to hold on to a two-point lead they took into the locker room.



Indiana came out and tied the game at 34 all right out of the locker room, but the Terps were able to respond with a 7-0 run. But fatigue seemed to set in for the Terps soon after, as Indiana went on a 15-0 run over a four and a half minute span to build an 11-point lead and the Terps were unable to get the lead back the rest of the way.

Maryland's tired legs also showed in their second-half shooting, as the Terps shot an abysmal 8-of-32 (25%) from the field and made just 3-of-11 three-point attempts.

A few days of rest should do the Terps good as they prepare for the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

Young unable to get anything going

For the third time in four games, senior guard Jahmir Young seemed to really struggle shooting the ball, as he went just 2-of-10 from the field Friday night versus the Hoosiers. But unlike Thursday night's game in which he was able to get to the free throw line 11 times, Young didn't seem to be getting nearly as many of the calls he did the day before.

Versus the Hoosiers, Young seemed to be met by a wall of Indiana defenders at the rim every time he decided to get deep in the paint. With the officials letting them play, Young likely would have been better served attempting more mid-range jumpers and running floaters.

Young has been absolutely brilliant for the Terps this season, but they will likely need him at his best in next week's NCAA Tournament if they want to make any kind of deep run.

Lack of front court depth an issue

This isn't any sort of revelation here, but the Terps were once again hurt by not having any sort of front court depth with sophomore big man Julian Reese struggling with foul trouble.

While Reese has done a good job down the stretch of playing with three or four fouls, two early foul calls Friday night meant he played just 11 minutes in the first half, as Patrick Emilien came in to replace him.

Emilien was brilliant in the first half Friday night, scoring four points -- including a monster tomahawk jam --grabbing three rebounds and blocking a shot. His +/- of +9 was the highest of any Terp in the first half.

But then the second half got underway and Reese immediately picked up his third foul less than a minute in. Maryland head coach Kevin Willard left Reese in the game with three fouls, but Indiana All-American forward Trace Jackson-Davis immediately took advantage of his foul trouble, attacking him down low possession after possession. Reese eventually picked up his fourth foul at the 12:23 mark of the second half and was replaced by Emilien who proceeded to foul out with more than four minutes left to play in the game.

Reese has made tremendous strides this season and Emilien has been better than advertised, but Maryland is almost certainly going to need more size going forward if they want to be able to regularly compete for Big Ten titles.