Maryland (22-13) was lead by sophomore big man Julian Reese, who scored a team-high 14 points despite fouling out having played just 21 minutes. He was one of just two Terps in double figure scoring, as senior guard Jahmir Young added 12 points.

The Terps got out to an early lead, but the Crimson Tide pulled away late, as No. 1 seed Alabama defeated No. 8 seed Maryland, 73-51, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Terps get out to quick start but stall soon after

Maryland got out to a quick start in Birmingham, with Julian Reese scoring two of the Terps' first three baskets as they built a quick 9-2 lead. But as soon as the Terps built that early lead, Reese picked up two quick personal fouls and had to leave the game just three minutes in.

Both teams would go on a four-plus minute scoring drought with Reese on the bench that was eventually broken by a Charles Bediako dunk to tie the game at 12 apiece. Willard took a gamble, putting Reese back in the game with just over nine minutes remaining in the first half and within seconds he picked up his third foul and had to leave the game. Alabama then outscored the Terps 15-9 to close the half.

With Reese on the bench, Alabama's size, length and athleticism in the front court was on full display. Leading scorer Brandon Miller, who went scoreless in the Tide's opening-round win, scored 9 of his 19 points versus the Terps in the first half.

Seniors Hart, Scott struggle

Both Hakim Hart and Donta Scott started for the Terps the last time they played Alabama in the second round of the NCAA Tournament back in 2021. In that game, they combined to score 18 points while shooting a combined 8-of-14 from the field.

Neither Hart nor Scott were able to get anything going Saturday night, as they combined to shoot 2-of-14 from the field for just 7 points between them. It was an especially tough night for Scott, who was 0-for-7 from the field.

Both Hart and Scott struggled to get open looks at the basket versus a very good Alabama defense. Again, they were bothered by the Crimson Tide's length, athleticism and physicality.

Both seniors will now have decisions to make as each still have one remaining year of eligibility left due to COVID.

Final game highlights future needs

It is no secret that this season's Terps roster overachieved and far exceeded expectations. But top-seeded Alabama showed Maryland fans exactly how far Maryland's roster still has to go in order to get where they want to be.

Willard will bring in a four-man class that includes the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year, two other big, physical guards capable of shooting the three and an athletic 7-footer just scratching the surface as a basketball player.

The Terps will also likely be in the transfer market for a three-point sniper to replace outgoing senior Don Carey, possibly a veteran ball handler and at least one veteran big man to add depth along the front court. Maryland shot just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc and got dominated on the glass versus Alabama and those kind of numbers simply won't cut it in today's game.