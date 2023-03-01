Here are three takeaways from the Terps' loss to Ohio State.

With the loss, the Terps are now 2-8 in road games this season. They will conclude the regular season Sunday at Penn State.

Maryland (20-10, 11-8) was led by sophomore big man Julian Reese, who finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds for his fourth straight double-double. Senior guard Don Carey was the only other Terp to finish in double-figure scoring, with 14 points.

The Terps' road woes continued Wednesday night in Columbus, as they dug an early hole and were simply unable to find their way out, falling to Ohio State by a final score of 73-62.

Another slow start away from home

The Terps seemed like they were going to get off to a decent enough start offensively, with Jahmir Young hitting the first bucket of the game and Hakim Hart knocking down a jumper on the very next possession, as Maryland got off to a 2-for-2 start from the field.

But it didn't take more than three minutes for Ohio State to build a double-digit lead at 14-4 with a Isaac Likekele layup at the 15:41 mark as the Buckeyes went on an early 12-0 run.

Maryland was never able to recover, as Ohio State led for 37:55 minutes of game time and never saw the Terps get any closer than six points in the second half.

Ohio State freshman 6-foot-11 center Felix Okpara looked like an elite rim protector on this night, finishing with 12 points, 12 rebounds. And while he was only credited with three blocked shots, he altered numerous Maryland shots in the paint all night long, frustrating the Terps' guards and bigs alike.

Martinez sparks Maryland off the bench once again

For a second straight game, junior guard Ian Martinez provided the Terps a spark off the bench, scoring eight straight points in the second half.

With Young and Hart struggling offensively, Martinez seemed to give Maryland some life first hitting a two-point jumper and then knocking down a pair of threes. But once again, it wasn't just about his scoring. Martinez showed he could be aggressive in attacking the basket and finding open teammates. He was also active on the other end of the floor, both as an on-ball defender and in pressure defense.

The Terps also got another solid performance from starting shooting guard Don Carey, who finished in double-figure scoring for a third straight game, finishing with 14 points while going 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. It marked the first time all season Carey has scored in double figures in three straight games, while he's 9-of-16 (56%) from three during this stretch.

Can the Terps find a way to win one more on the road?



With Wednesday night's loss, the Terps now find themselves in a three-way logjam with Indiana and Iowa at 11-8. That could become an even larger logjam come Sunday depending on other results around the league between now and then.

While there was talk of a possible two-seed in next week's Big Ten Tournament following Sunday's win over Northwestern, the Terps could now possibly find themselves playing on March 9 and missing out on a double-bye altogether.

A win at Penn State would go a long way in not only helping the Terps' seeding in next week's conference tournament, but also in giving them a quality road win, something they really do not have to this point. As big an emphasis as the selection committee seems to put on road wins, a road win over a team that doesn't rank outside the top-100 would go a long way in helping the Terps' case in earning a higher seed.