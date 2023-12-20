The Terps have now won 18 straight home games dating back to last season. They are back in action on Friday, Dec. 22 when they take on the UCLA Bruins out on the West Coast.

The Terps struggled Tuesday night but were able to hang on late to beat Nicholls State by a final score of 73-67. Senior lead guard Jahmir Young led all scorers with 23 points and added 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season, while senior forward Donta Scott was the only other Terp to score in double figures with 15 points.

While Tuesday night's 15-point performance didn't mark a season-high in scoring for Donta Scott, it was arguably his best offensive outing of the season to date.

Scott shot 4-of-8 (50%) from beyond the arc. His four made threes were a season high.

The Philly native was also only one of two Terps to score in double figures versus Nicholls State on a night when most of his other teammates were really struggling to put the ball in the basket.

After the game, Scott attributed his confident play in part due to the fact that Nicholls State players were chirping at him throughout the game.

The senior forward added seven rebounds, an assist, a block and a steal for what was arguably his most well-rounded performance of the season. And he picked an excellent time to start playing his best ball of the season with UCLA on deck. Hopefully he is able to carry the momentum from Tuesday night's game into Friday night's game in Westwood.

Reese struggles on offense, dominates on defense

It was an interesting night for Terps starting center Julian Reese. The junior big man struggled scoring the ball, finishing with just nine points on 3-of-13 shooting from the field and even worse, 3-of-11 shooting from the charity stripe.

Reese was equally good on defense, however, finishing with a team-high 13 rebounds and a game-high (and career-high) six blocks.

His shooting from the free throw line versus Nicholls is a bit concerning, especially considering he leads the country in free throw rate and was shooting 67 percent from the charity stripe coming into Tuesday night's game. But his performance versus the Colonels is hopefully just an aberration.

It is also worth noting that as poorly as Reese shot the ball, he still finished with the team's second-highest plus-minus with a +9, showing just how important his play is if the team is going to win a game.

Long leads the way

Speaking of plus-minus, it was backup point guard Jahari Long that led the Terps in that category with a +13 in just 24 minutes of action.

Long's eight points and four rebounds both tied season highs for the senior guard.

It was Long's two made threes that were perhaps the biggest shots of the game, however. Long's first three of the game broke a 49-49 tie and gave the Terps the lead with just under seven minutes remaining after trailing for over nine minutes and Nicholls building the lead to as much as nine points in the process.

Then with Nicholls State hanging within a possession for about six minutes it was another Long three that gave the Terps a 65-59 lead with just over a minute remaining to give his team some breathing room as the Colonels wouldn't get any closer than four points the rest of the way.

Long also added three assists a block and a steal for what was his most complete effort of the season.