It was the Terps' first Big Ten road win of the season, as well as the largest road win for the Terps since joining the Big Ten in 2014-15. It was also Maryland's largest road conference win since winning at Clemson, 81-41 back on Dec. 4, 1953, the Terps' second-ever game in the ACC. They will next travel to East Lansing, where they will face Michigan State on Tuesday.

Maryland (16-7, 7-5) was led by sophomore forward Julian Reese, who scored a game-high 16 points. He was one of four Terps in double-figure scoring along with senior guard Jahmir Young (14 points), senior forward Donta Scott (13 points) and junior guard Ian Martinez (11 points).

The Terps ran their win streak to four games Saturday night, as they steamrolled Minnesota, 81-46, on the road.

Defense travels

While Minnesota was certainly shorthanded, the Terps put together arguably their best defensive effort of the season. The Terps held the Gophers to just 34 percent shooting from the field and an even more paltry 2 of 14 (14%) from beyond the arc, both well below their season averages. The 46 points allowed by the Terps was by far the lowest they have allowed in conference play.

Even more impressive, the Terps forced Minnesota into 16 turnovers and were able to convert those turnovers into a whopping 23 points. They also finished with nine steals.

Saturday night's win over Minnesota marked the fifth time in the last six games the Terps have held their opponent under 60 points as defense has carried the Terps to a 5-1 mark during that stretch.

Maryland bench gets important minutes

With the Terps up big in the second half, head coach Kevin Willard was able to empty his bench and get all of his guys into the game for extended minutes.

Backup guard Ian Martinez had one of his better performances of the season, finishing with 11 points in just 18 minutes of action. He was an impressive 3 for 6 from beyond the arc and again showed off his athleticism.

Jahari Long also gave the Terps some excellent minutes, finishing with five points, four rebounds and four assists in 19 minutes of action. Long had an impressive made three-pointer and was also involved in one of the most exciting plays of the game where he had a no-look feed to Caelum Swanton-Rodger for a dunk over a Minnesota defender.

Noah Batchelor, Ike Cornish and more were all able to get valuable road minutes in conference play, sure to pay dividends as the season goes on.

Julian Reese brings his 'A' game

While Reese has taken some big steps forward in recent games, his 16 point, 5 rebound and 3 assist performance versus the Gophers really stood out. Reese looked confident and was extremely aggressive throughout the game.

The Baltimore big man has now scored in double figures in six of his last eight games, including a double-double versus Indiana and Trayce Jackson-Davis. And while the competition wasn't nearly as stiff Saturday versus the Gophers, Reese still brought the same intensity and swagger he has been playing with for the past several weeks.